Residents react to Donald Trump trial unfolding in Fort Pierce





FORT PIERCE, Florida. With former President Donald Trump’s trial set to take place in Fort Pierce, residents and business owners in the city have mixed reactions.

Judge Aileen Cannon has set Trump’s preliminary hearing date for August 14 at the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. US Courthouse in Fort Pierce.

The big question for many Fort Pierce residents: why Fort Pierce?

“Yeah, exactly,” Tiona Luster said. “Dazzled.”

Dazed,” Aaron McCloud said. “I would have thought Miami, Palm Beach where he’s from at least.

They put it here in Hicksville? Hmm, disconcerting,” another resident told WPTV.

Palm Beach County State’s Attorney Dave Aronberg said the reason goes back to Trump’s presiding judge.

“Judge Cannon is the only judge based at the satellite courthouse in Fort Pierce, so naturally she wants this case closer to her,” Aronberg said.

Aronberg added that the advantage is that this federal courthouse is large enough to accommodate a case as high-profile as Trump’s.

His concern is more the area surrounding the courthouse.

“Fort Pierce is about 58 miles north of West Palm. There aren’t a lot of hotels in that area, so logistically for reporters and spectators it will be more difficult,” Aronberg said.

That’s not good news for many residents, like Luster.

“I really don’t like it. It’s just gonna bring so much traffic and aggravation,” Luster said. “We’re having trouble parking here, so it’s going to be crazy.”

Others, including Staci Dunn, owner of The Cake Lady, hailed the traffic, hoping it could bring more business to her bakery.

“Yeah, I think it’s amazing, I had no idea,” Dunn said. “I’m very excited, ‘I’m going to call my husband now and tell him!

Dunn, herself a Trump supporter, said with her bakery within walking distance of the courthouse, she hopes the former president might have a sweet tooth.

Maybe he likes sweets, maybe the hell is coming here. I’ll have to stand there with a big sign, cake lady opens! Dunn said. “Well, make a sculpted cake with his face or something.

Others, like McCloud, are just happy to put Fort Pierce on the map.

It’s big, for sure, especially in Fort Pierce,” McCloud said. “It’s history in the making.”

Aronberg said Trump’s trial will likely take place in the federal courthouse’s largest courtroom with limited seating for members of the public to watch. He said the chances of getting a seat might be slim; it will probably depend on some kind of lottery system.

Aronberg said that’s probably the only way people will see the trial. Like during the Miami arraignment, he said cameras likely won’t be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.

“There may not even be phones like in arraignment and I think it’s a lost opportunity because you want the public to know what’s going on, you want the justice system criminal justice is transparent, and it’s the opposite of that and I think that’s something the federal government needs to re-evaluate,” Aronberg said.

St Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said the security of the building would be provided by US Marshals Services.

The perimeter around the building is under the jurisdiction of the Fort Pierce Police.

Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney released this statement to WPTV, reading in full:

“We will work with our law enforcement and federal partners to ensure the safety of our citizens and visitors during the trial.”

Mascara said her agency hasn’t been asked to help yet, but if so, she’s ready to help.

“They may just want our bomb-sniffing dogs sniffing around the courthouse, or they may want 20-30 deputies a day to help with perimeter control. If any of these partners needs our help, be ready to help in any way,” Mascara said.

Although the date for the preliminary hearing is set for August 14, Aronberg said it will most certainly be delayed. He does not expect the trial to actually begin before the 2024 election.

