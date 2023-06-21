Politics
President Biden calls Xi Jinping a dictator | Nation
President Biden calls Xi Jinping a dictator. President Biden calls Xi Jinping a dictator. The president made the remarks while speaking at a fundraiser in California on June 20. He also mentioned the spy balloon that was shot down earlier this year. The reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know he was there, President Joe Biden, via a statement. No, I’m serious. This is what is very embarrassing for dictators, when they did not know what happened, President Joe Biden, via a statement. It was blown out of its path through Alaska and then across the United States and he knew nothing about it, President Joe Biden, per statement. Beijing’s Foreign Ministry responded to Biden’s comments on June 21, the ‘Wall Street Journal’ reports. The comments by the United States are extremely absurd and extremely irresponsible, contrary to the facts, Mao Ning, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via a statement. They have seriously violated diplomatic protocol and seriously damaged China’s political dignity. This is a blatant political provocation, Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, via a statement. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement. The recent tension follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with Xi on June 19 in which he said “the United States is committed to” fostering a meaningful relationship with China.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.iosconews.com/news/nation/video_1bf05652-9a74-591e-9b03-03757cd2fcaa.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
