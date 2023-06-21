On President Jokowi’s 62nd birthday, netizens congratulate trending topic on Twitter





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo turns 62 today, Wednesday (21/6/2023). The man colloquially known as Jokowi was born in Surakarta on June 21, 1961. Although he admits that he has never celebrated his birthday, President Jokowi has received birthday wishes from Internet users on the Internet. In fact, Happy Birthday to H. Joko Widodo has also become a trending topic on Twitter. The following is a series of netizens’ birthday wishes for President Jokowi and their various wishes for Kaesang Pangarep’s father. “Happy birthday beloved Mr. President, always given long life, health and happiness. Softness guaranteed in all areas. Always under the protection of God, abundant blessings and always an inspiration and a blessing for many people“said @Chr***. “Happy birthday Pak Jokowi, always healthysays @um***. “Happy 62nd birthday Pak President Jokowi, long and healthy always. For the sake of a more developed nation and country,“said @agu ***. Netizens are also praying that President Jokowi’s affairs will always be successful and that all his affairs will run smoothly. Here are the prayers of netizens on the occasion of President Jokowi’s 62nd birthday. “Happy birthday my greatest president, still in good health and under his protection, all business is done, I love you Mr. Jokowi, thank you for all your hard work and patience for our nation, amen,” says @ani***. “Happy Birthday Sir. Always healthy and happy, that means you’re a Gemini, right? Be careful sir, be blamed by netizens, still Gemini“said @ast ***. “Happy birthday, Mr. Jokowi, I hope you are healthy and lucky“, said @syi ***. “Happy birthday, sir, I wish you long life and good health, don’t forget to play cupid’s song again, sir“said @sun***.

