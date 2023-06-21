Trump vs. Biden II: The revenge voters don’t want





While the similarities between 2016 and 2024 are obvious, the two elections are not perfectly analogous, with several factors likely to come into play that we did not see four years ago.

With prices having risen 16.3%, according to the Winston Group’s presidential inflation rate, since Bidens’ inauguration in January 2021 and two-thirds of the electorate saying the country is on the wrong track, says Bidens, whether in the Oval Office or on the op-ed pages, of remarkable progress on the economy, especially inflation, simply doesn’t ring true with voters. Additionally, Bidens’ age and his ability to serve another full term have become a growing concern not only for Republicans, but also for Democrats and the media. This brings into play what I will call the Kamala Harris factor. But the viability of VPs is an unknown at this point.

For Trump, his refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 election, coupled with the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, contributed to his high negative effects, especially with independents. What looks like a series of indictments and trials between now and the election has turned the primaries and the general into a difficult chore for the former president. The question is whether rank-and-file Republicans can get to a point where victory outweighs anger.

If that ends up being the president’s pick in 2024, then for the 26% of the electorate who are conservative Republicans based on exit polls from the 2020 polls, it’s an easy call, as it will be. for the 17% who are Liberal Democrats. For the remaining 57%, the question is not necessarily who to choose, but how?

David Winston is the chairman of the Winston Group and a longtime adviser to Congressional Republicans. He previously served as director of planning for President Newt Gingrich. He advises Fortune 100 corporations, foundations and nonprofits on strategic planning and public policy issues, and he is also an election analyst for CBS News.

