Modi flexes India’s cultural reach on Yoga Day with backbends and corpse poses on the UN lawn

THE UNITED NATIONS — Praising yoga as a way of life,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a multinational crowd Wednesday on the vast North Lawn of the UN headquarters, performing poses ranging from cobra to corpse as he threw the public part of his visit to the United States.

With a checkerboard of Indian-made yoga mats covering the green space, Modi stopped and bowed to a statue of slain Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi before saying in brief remarks that yoga was a practice accessible to all, portable and accessible to all. beliefs and cultures.

It is a very old tradition, but like all ancient Indian traditions, it is also alive and vibrant, Modi said. Yoga is truly universal.”

While yoga is a way to achieve physical fitness, mental calm, and emotional contentment, it’s not just about exercising on a mat. Yoga is a way of life, said the one-year-old leader of the world’s most populous nation.

For Modi, who arrived in New York on Tuesday for a trip that will provide plenty of time to discuss global tensions, highlighting an ancient quest for inner tranquility was a wise and symbolic choice. He made yoga a personal practice and a diplomatic tool.

Taking his place on a mat in the midst of a thousand or more people, Modi, 72, participated over the next 35 minutes in breathing exercises, meditation, backbends and other poses ranging from palm to diamond, from hare to half-camel, crocodile to elongated frog.

The event honored International Yoga Day, which Modi persuaded the UN to designate in 2014 as an annual observance. This year’s version set an on-the-spot Guinness World Record for most 135 nationalities in a yoga lesson. It attracted actor Richard Gere, singer-actress Mary Millben, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Krsi and Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, among other dignitaries. Secretary General Antnio Guterres, who is in conference in Paris, sent a video message.

The cries of protesters across the street could be heard during Om’s meditative words. Around 200 Modi supporters and 50 critics gathered, separated by barriers and closely watched by New York police.

The pro-Modi group shouted greetings to him and held up signs with messages such as America Welcomes Narendra Modi and United We Stand, along with a picture of the American flag. Opponents shouted, Modi, back off! and waved large yellow flags referencing Khalistan, the name of the homeland that Sikh separatists seek to create in India.

First practiced by Hindu sages, yoga has become one of India’s most popular cultural exports. Modi has vigorously promoted it as a pleasant way to expand the country’s influence abroad.

Modi, a Hindu nationalist, presents himself as an ascetic who adheres to his religion’s restrictions on vegetarianism and yoga. He has posted videos on social media over the years of himself practicing yoga poses and provided live visuals of himself meditating in a Himalayan mountain cave after the 2019 national elections.

Modi last visited the UN at the 2021 General Assembly, where he said all sorts of questions had been raised “about how effective the world body is on issues such as the climate change, coronavirus pandemic and terrorism.

He also made a point of highlighting his country’s place on the world stage, noting that one in six people in the world is Indian. Since then, India has overtaken China to claim the world’s largest population, at 1.425 billion, and it is the world’s largest democracy.

India has long sought a permanent seat on the Security Council, the most powerful group in the UN. India has been elected several times for a two-year seat, most recently for 2021-22.

During Modi’s remarks on Wednesday, he highlighted India’s role as a major troop contributor to UN peacekeeping missions.

The prime minister flew to Washington later Wednesday afternoon and planned to join first lady Jill Biden for a visit to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia. President Joe Biden and the first lady hosted Modi for a private dinner at the White House.

Modi will hold formal interviews with Biden in the Oval Office on Thursday, take questions from reporters, address a joint meeting of Congress and be honored with a state dinner at the White House. A State Department luncheon will be hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, whose mother was born in India, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States views India as a key partner on issues such as verifying China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. India wants to strengthen military and commercial relations with the United States.

Human rights advocates want Biden to pressure Modi on human rights issues, both internationally and in India. Modi has been criticized for legislation that fast-tracks citizenship for some migrants but excludes Muslims; an increase in violence against Muslims and other religious minorities by Hindu nationalists; and the recent conviction of Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking Modis’ surname. (Gandhi recently visited the United States himself, speaking to journalists, university students and an Indian diaspora group.)

A bipartisan group of more than 70 lawmakers wrote to Biden this week asking him to raise concerns about the erosion of religious, press and political freedoms during his meeting with Modi. Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said they would boycott Modis’ speech in Congress.

It is shameful that Modi was given a platform in our country’s capital, his long history of human rights abuses, undemocratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censorship of journalists is unacceptable, Tlaib posted on Twitter.

The Indian government defends its record and insists that the nation’s democratic principles remain rock solid.

On Tuesday evening, Modi met with a range of leading American academics, health experts, scientists and business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Associated Press reporters Edith M. Lederer and Ted Shaffrey at the United Nations, Krutika Pathi in New Delhi and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.