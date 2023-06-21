Jokowi’s 62nd birthday: from Kali Anyar’s bank to the State Palace

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi 62nd birthday, today. The man whose nickname is Mulyono appears as a unique phenomenon in Indonesia.

Like climbing a ladder, Jokowi, who was previously a successful logging entrepreneur, very quickly reached the pinnacle of his political career. Since serving as Mayor of Surakarta in 2005, he became Governor of DKI Jakarta in 2012, to become the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia for two terms.

Jokowi and her three younger sisters were born to Noto Miharjo and Sujiatmi. Jokowi’s parents worked as traders and opened a sawmill.

Coming from a simple family, Jokowi and his family live on the banks of Kali Anyar in Central Java. He was expelled several times, and even stayed with his grandfather and his friends in the Oreillons region.

Jokowi’s education from kindergarten to high school took place in Surakarta region. He then continued his studies at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, majoring in forestry.

Long story short, Jokowi started opening a woodworking business in 1988. Working in the furniture world gave Jokowi the opportunity to tour Europe. Seeing that the city’s politics were very good there, Jokowi decided to enter politics in 2005 by running for mayor of Solo.

At that time, Jokowi was promoted by the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP), which was in coalition with the National Awakening Party (PKB). He was partnered with FX Hadi Rudiatmo and managed to beat his three rivals with 36.62% of the vote.

Jokowi-FX Rudy ruled Surakarta for five years. The couple ran again in the municipal elections of Surakarta in 2010. This time the number of coalition parties supporting Jokowi increased.

Besides the PDIP, there are also the National Mandate Party (PAN), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and the Prosperous Peace Party (PDS). Jokowi-FX Rudy won a landslide victory with a 90% vote.

Enter the national political scene

The term “blusukan” began to spread widely when Jokowi was mayor of Solo. He often greets people one by one, visits markets and engages with marginalized groups.

In 2012, two years after becoming mayor of Solo for the second term, Jokowi was favored by the bull party to participate in the competition for the election of the governor of DKI Jakarta. He is associated with Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok.

Jokowi’s blusukan strategy was still used while running for DKI Jakarta Pilgub. At that time, the Jokowi-Ahok pair won the contest with a vote of 53.82% for the period 2012-2017.

The same money as DKI Pilgub, after two years as DKI Jakarta governor, Jokowi was offered by the PDIP to become a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi is paired with Jusuf Kalla.

In the 2014 presidential election, the battle took place face-to-face considering that there are only two pairs of candidates. Jokowi’s rival in the 2014 presidential election was Prabowo Subianto-Hatta Rajasa.

Jokowi-JK is supported by the PDIP, the NasDem party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), the Hanura Party and the Indonesian Justice and Unity Party (PKPI). While Prabowo-Hatta was the candidate of Gerindra Party, National Mandate Party (PAN), Golkar Party, United Development Party (PPP), Crescent Star Party and Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

Blusukan was again executed by Jokowi when he ran for president. This strategy paid off with the victory of the Jokowi-JK pair. They narrowly won Prabowo-Hatta with 53.15% of the vote.

In the 2019 presidential election, the party led by Megawati Soekarnoputri again nominated Jokowi as its presidential candidate. Jokowi is associated with the former president of the Indonesian Ulema Council, Ma’ruf Amin. His rival is always the same, namely Prabowo Subianto, who is associated with Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno.

The mood for the 2019 presidential election was tense. The reason is that both Jokowi and Prabowo claim to have won the presidential election. Prabowo-Sandi’s legal team has also filed a petition with the Constitutional Court to resolve the dispute over the presidential election results.

As a result, the MP rejected Prabowo-Sandi’s lawyer’s request. Jokowi-Ma’ruf was declared the winner of the 2019 presidential election by winning 55.5% of the vote and serving until 2024.

Jokowi’s rivalry with Prabowo has caused the nicknames cebong and kampret to appear on various social media. Cebong is a nickname for followers of Jokowi, while kampret is for followers of Prabowo. So far, the polarization of the two camps is still felt in society, even though Prabowo eventually moved closer to Jokowi’s ranks by becoming defense minister.

I don’t want to celebrate my birthday

On his birthday, Jokowi said he didn’t want a special celebration. As a villager, Jokowi feels like he never has a birthday.

“I have never anniversary. I am a villager, I have never had a birthday, since I was born until now,” Jokowi said in Gresik, East Java on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The statement that Jokowi never celebrated this birthday was also forwarded in 2021 through his social media account.

“Like years past, I don’t usually celebrate birthdays alone. Especially now when this country needs us all to work together to emerge from the pandemic,” Jokowi said on his Instagram account @jokowi .

IMA DINI SHAFIRA | Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH

