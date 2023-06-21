Why it seems his campaign is running to the left of other Republican candidates.





Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence announced he was seeking the 2024 presidential nomination from Republican parties. In response, race favorite Donald Trump released a document titled Conservatives Need to Know These Facts About Pence. Here are the facts:

Pence supports sending military aid to Ukraine. Pence supported the invasion of Iraq. Pence says the United States should consider raising the Social Security retirement age. Pence also wants to cut Medicare spending.

Telling voters that another candidate does not represent their values ​​is a standard gesture in primaries. (To do so by way of a vaguely unsettling teaser headline is a standard move for publishing content written in 2023.) But Pences’ positions would have been recognized as the right ones for a conservative Republican to stick to almost any other. moment of the last half-decade of American politics. The excessive expenditure of resources on the projection of military power but not on social welfare programs is the essence of Reaganism! Trump’s press release, if you bracket the ideologically muddled Ukraine issue, is really an attack on Pence that is being launched, in pundit terms, from Pence’s left.

There are actually plenty of recent examples of Trump criticizing rival Republicans for taking positions that are too right-wing, even though he doesn’t frame the accusation that way. He also slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over rights, telling a May rally audience in New Hampshire that, unlike Ron DeSanctus, he will always protect Social Security and Medicare for our grown-ups. elders. (DeSantis voted for program cuts when he was in Congress. DeSanctus is, in our view, a shortening of DeSanctimonious.) He also refused to endorse a 15-week nationwide abortion ban, and in January , said on his Truth Social site that some Republicans performed poorly midterm in 2022 because they supported bans that don’t include exceptions for rape or life-threatening medical complications.

While support for Ukraine is vague as a left-right litmus test Republican isolationists and left-wing anti-imperialists are against, Trump framed his criticism in pro-left terms during a CNN town hall in May, telling an audience of Republicans, to cheers, that he is motivated by humanitarian concern that too many soldiers on both sides are dying. He also likes to bring up his administration’s Operation Warp Speed ​​program to develop COVID vaccines, bragging recently in Iowa that it was something no one else would have done. That’s probably not true, but it makes him the only candidate in the Republican race to celebrate a big government public health initiative.

Then there was a comment from Trump in early June about DeSantis’ frequent claims that his campaign is a counterattack against the left’s awakening:

Trump: “I don’t like the term ‘woke’, because I hear the term ‘woke up’ — it’s just a term they use, half the people can’t define it, they don’t don’t know what it is.” pic.twitter.com/uhZLRADXHa

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2023

This is in fact New York Times liberal columnist Jamelle Bouie’s argument about DeSantis in May: that he is obsessed, to his own electoral detriment, with relatively niche concerns (like awakening and theory race criticism) partisan conservatives using social media. Of course, it’s fraudulent for Trump to accuse someone else of having this problem; he used the term woke up in a social media post just four days before making the above comment. But that’s what it goes with!

All of this can be quite confusing even if you’ve followed how Trump has reorganized the GOP’s ideological commitments over his eight years as the straw that stirs the parties. But it makes sense as a culmination of his unique biography and indifference to the rhetorical norms of politics, in which one is expected to at least claim to have real underlying beliefs.

Trump entered presidential politics in 2015 with, essentially, a clean slate. Hed has endorsed some liberal ideas here and there in the past, but has managed to get Republican voters to ignore that history by taking outspoken, far-right stances on issues like immigration, crime and terrorism. He was also extremely partisan. There is not an intellectually conservative principle at work in the accusation that Barack Obama was born in Africa or, at least, not one that the pre-Trump institutional Republican Party would have conceded. But it showed conservative voters that Trump shared their enemies, their media diet and their interest in conspiracy theories.

Trump earned the trust and loyalty of these voters by reaching out to them directly. He spread his message through rallies, Twitter and earned media, i.e. media coverage he earned by being controversial. (The opposite of earned media is paid media, i.e. advertising.) And he funded his campaign, especially in the beginning, with his own money and funds raised from small donors.

All of this meant that in addition to not being used to tying himself to Republican doctrine, he didn’t have to take sides to ingratiate himself with major donors, interest groups and other politicians. He didn’t need to trade anything for their money, their attention, or their endorsements.

Along with his ability to see some things very clearly, Trump also acknowledged that the invasion of Iraq was now widely seen as a mistake and that very few voters actually want to cut Social Security. Saying these things out loud gave his campaign an underdog and truthful feel that helped him in both the primaries and the general election with the kind of independent voters who are always looking for someone to get the ball rolling. things in Washington.

At the same time, Trump knew and still knows that the Republican base sees itself as conservative. Moreover, he is a narcissist who confuses conservatism itself with his own interests. He therefore calls positions that are simply unpopular, or that challenge his own record, anti-conservative. His supporters call DeSantis, who is arguably even more obsessed with owning liberals than Trump, a RINOi.e., a Republican in name only, a label that was initially applied to party leaders seen as overly friendly to Democrats.

Ben Mathis Lilley

Prosecution jurisdiction over classified documents exposes how everything else in America is dysfunctional

Learn more

He will also use all available ammunition to disparage someone he dislikes, such as saying last week that his former chief of staff, John Kelly, who criticized his handling of classified documents, was born with a very little brain.

With all that in mind, here are some educated guesses as to how he ended up at each of the leftwing positions outlined above.

Iraq: not wanting to admit that he was also mistaken about the wisdom of invading; needing to reverse Barack Obama’s position, which at the time was that the United States should keep troops in Iraq; looking for a way to humiliate 2016’s main opponent, Jeb Bush, whose brother started the war.

Ukraine: Sharing, with Vladimir Putin, a long-standing interest in enabling international money laundering; hating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not helping him smear Joe Biden; show genuine and total disinterest in the promotion of democracy or human rights abroad.

Rights: Realizing that his disproportionately older supporters enjoy receiving direct deposits from the Social Security Administration.

Abortion: being a performative ladies’ man who won’t say if one of his former sexual partners terminated a subsequent pregnancy; finding the personalities and goals of legitimate rural evangelicals like Mike Pence as off-putting and mystifying; be good enough to trust polls on issues when they aren’t about something like Should I keep talking about the 2020 election and the Russian hoax forever.

The COVID vaccine: Wanting to take credit for something.

Awakening: Looking for a reason to belittle Ron DeSantis.

The national items on this list, especially rights, abortion, COVID, and awakening, speak to the trap that the other 2024 candidates find themselves in. They know that if they want to win the trust of the grassroots, they will will have to prove that they are as crazy a bastard as Trump is. It’s the proverbial phenomenon of the first day in the prison yard; they have to go to extremes on something, like DeSantis did with critical race theory and grooming. But it exposes them to Trump arguing that they’re going to lose a general election because they look like butterfly nuts. And Trump has established brand ownership on issues, particularly southern border immigration and tough street policing on which a tough stance actually has appeal to independents (and even some Democrats). Mad as a fox, this Donald Trump!

Of course, you might notice a continent-sized cloud of irony hovering over this discussion, namely that Trump himself is the most high-profile nut (and loser) of the American politics. His crass mannerisms, corrupt behavior, and endless blabbering about being the subject of deep state persecution are the go-to ways to alienate in-between voters in 2023, probably more than casting votes symbolic. for rights reform during the Obama administration.

A small group of conservatives could take a step back Is Donald Trump’s 2024 inevitability cracking? There are bad signs for him in Iowa. Clarence Thomas went after my job. His reviews reveal a troubling fact about originalism. Our Great American Misunderstanding

So it’s not ideal for Trump in the long run, for coverage of his legal cases to be most prominent in the news now, as it was last week when he appeared in Miami to face charges of unlawful possession of classified documents and obstruction of justice. He might be a low-key moderate on the campaign trail, but the national attention he receives is entirely tied to his crimes. He’s winning media, okay, but not the good kind, and he’s not helping by promising to make the whole campaign a referendum on putting Joe Biden in jail.

Is there an opportunity for another Republican to do to Trump what he did to George W. Bush? The raw material is there, if you look at the polls of the general electorate, some of the oddly liberal positions described above, and the many cases throughout history of revolutionaries who were ultimately deposed by the methods they used. -even in the past. Anyone in a position to overthrow this particular king would probably have to reckon with their own past support for him; during his 2018 gubernatorial bid, for example, DeSantis ran an ad in which he read The Art of the Deal to his toddler. But wouldn’t that be the most appropriate way for Donald Trump to end his political career, to get pushed around by some shameless asshole?

