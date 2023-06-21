Ukraine war: Rishi Sunak adopts the same “militarist line” as Boris Johnson, warns the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom | UK News

Rishi Sunak is taking the same ‘militaristic line’ as Boris Johnson and should do more to help bring about peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, Russia’s ambassador to the UK has told Sky News.

Andrei Kelin also repeated the claims of Russian President Vladimir Putin that between 25% and 30% of the weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western nations have been destroyed.

Mr Johnson made Britain one of Ukraine’s main supporters during his tenure as prime minister and held regular calls with the president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Their conversations often opened with Mr Zelenskyy reading a “shopping list” of weapons, three British officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Putin brags about ‘nuclear triad’ in speech – Live Ukraine War Updates

The UK has provided weapons, including multiple rocket launchers, anti-ship missiles and armored vehicles.

Asked by Sky’s Mark Austin if he was happy that Mr Johnson was no longer Prime Minister, Mr Kelin said: “Rishi Sunak is pursuing a militaristic line. I’ve never heard the word ‘negotiations’ from him.

“I never heard from him that the future belongs to European security, to inclusive European security for all countries, not just for NATO. But for all countries.”

Mr Kelin was also asked about reports that Russia used drones provided by Iran – with Sky News having seen an alleged arms deal which offered the first hard evidence that Tehran sold ammunition to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

The ambassador denied that Russia had received any drones from Iran and said he had never seen such a contract.

“Nobody has any real evidence about Iranian drones. We know of two meetings between Ukrainians and Iranians… The Ukrainians have not been able to provide any evidence that these drones belong to Iran. “

Mr Kelin was also asked about the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam which caused devastating floods in the southern Ukrainian city.

Since then, Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the collapse of the dam.

Mr Kelin said: “A year ago one of Ukraine’s top generals said he was going to blow up the dam to prevent a Russian offensive.

“It was published in the Washington Post, I think, in December of last year.”

Learn more:

Iran “supplies Moscow with materials to build a drone factory in Russia”

The secret journey of cargo ships accused of supplying the invasion

Picture:

Boris Johnson, left, and Rishi Sunak. Photo: AP





Asked about the $350bn (£274bn) in frozen assets the UK and the West plan to use to rebuild Ukraine, Mr Kelin said: “I know the UK Uni is very experienced in stealing money from different countries.

“India was robbed and Egypt, other countries as well. So of course that’s another tale of robbery and robbery.”

Mr Kelin also said Russia was “ready for talks or negotiations”, but said Mr Zelenskyy was “prohibited by law from negotiating”.

“How can we negotiate?” he said.

Mr Kelin spoke to Sky News as Mr Putin said Russia’s new generation of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads, would soon be deployed for combat.

In a speech to new graduates of military academies, the president stressed the importance of Russia’s “triad” of nuclear forces that can be launched from land, sea or air.