At the UN, Modi touts the benefits of yoga





Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, on a three-day visit to the United States, started a group yoga session for international diplomats on the lawn of the United Nations in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, highlighting the non-denominational aspect of the practice which has its roots in Hindu spirituality. I am told that almost all nationalities are represented here today, and what an amazing cause to bring us all together in yoga, Mr Modi said. Yoga means to unite. After his address, the Prime Minister joined the crowd for stretching exercises. He plans to travel to Washington later Wednesday for a state dinner with President Biden the following day. Mr. Modis’ emphasis on inclusiveness at the United Nations contrasted with his political stance at home: Mr. Modis’ Hindu nationalist policies during his more than eight years in office, critics say, have undermined the Indian religious minorities and his government suppressed dissent. India has 1.4 billion people, of which about 200 million are Muslims.

Over the past few years, Mr. Modis’ government has trigger protests for policies that appear to privilege non-Muslims, including, for example, a fast track to citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh and some other Muslim-majority countries. Before the yoga session on Wednesday, Mr Modi bowed to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, according to reports, a leader whose creeds of religious tolerance and secularism were the basis of the country Mr Modi now leads. The event, also attended by Mayor Eric Adams of New York, celebrated International Yoga Day, June 21, an event Mr Modi successfully lobbied the UN to commemorate nearly a decade ago. . The prime minister has used yoga to try to endear himself to both the international community and the Hindu electorate with whom he remains hugely popular, tweeting videos of his downward facing dogs and warrior poses. The Indian Army has also released its soldiers practicing yoga. Yoga comes from India, and it’s a very old tradition, but like all old Indian traditions, it’s also alive and vibrant, the prime minister told the crowd sitting cross-legged on yellow yoga mats outside the East River as a backdrop. Yoga is unifying. It is for everyone: for all ethnicities, for all faiths and for all cultures, Mr Modi said. Yoga is truly universal.

