On This Day in History – June 21 – Almanac

Flooding is widespread on Panay Island, Philippines June 27, 2008, where the U.S. Navy is helping provide humanitarian aid and disaster response in the aftermath of Typhoon Fengshen. On June 21, 2008, nearly 1,400 people, most on a capsized ferry, were killed in the typhoon. File photo by Spike Call/US Navy | License picture

Today is Wednesday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2023 with 193 to follow. Today is the first day of summer.

The moon is growing. The morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. The evening stars are Mars and Venus.

People born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include Saint/Pope Leo IX in 1002; Representative Joseph Hayne Rainey in 1832; Boy Scouts of America founder Daniel Carter Beard in 1850; the designer Al Hirschfeld in 1903; philosopher/author Jean-Paul Sartre in 1905; actor Jane Russell in 1921; actor Maureen Stapleton in 1925; singer OC Smith in 1932; actor Bernie Kopell in 1933 (age 90); actor Monte Markham in 1935 (age 88); actor Ron Ely in 1938 (85); actress/TV host Mariette Hartley in 1940 (aged 83); comic actor Joe Flaherty in 1941 (age 82); musician Ray Davies in 1944 (age 79); actor Michael Gross in 1947 (age 76); actor Meredith Baxter in 1947 (age 76); Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi in 1947 (age 76); the writer Ian McEwan in 1948 (age 75); the musician Nils Lofgren in 1951 (72 years old); Benazir Bhutto, twice Prime Minister of Pakistan in 1953; actor Robert Pastorelli in 1954; country singer Kathy Mattea in 1959 (age 64); sports commentator Kevin Harlan in 1960 (age 63); Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 1961 (age 62); actor David Morrissey in 1964 (age 59); Yingluck Shinawatra, ousted in May 2014 from the post of Prime Minister of Thailand, in 1967 (56 years old); actor Juliette Lewis in 1973 (age 50); actor Chris Pratt in 1979 (age 44); rock musician Brandon Flowers in 1981 (age 42); Britain’s Prince William in 1982 (age 41); actor Jussie Smollett in 1983 (age 40); Edward Snowden, former CIA employee who leaked government secrets, in 1983 (age 40); actor Michael Malarkey in 1983 (age 40); singer Lana Del Rey in 1985 (age 38); actor Natalie Alyn Lind in 1999 (age 24).

On this historical date:

In 1788, the US Constitution came into effect when it was ratified by a ninth state, New Hampshire.

In 1942, German forces, led by General Erwin Rommel, took control of Tobruk, Libya, in an assault on British forces. The North African city was a key port on the Mediterranean Sea.

In 1945, the Japanese defenders of Okinawa surrendered to American troops.

In 1964, members of the Ku Klux Klan killed three civil rights activists – James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner – and hid their bodies in unmarked graves. An informant led the FBI to the three men’s graves 44 days later.

In 1982, John Hinckley Jr. was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 1981 shooting of US President Ronald Reagan and three others who were also injured. Hinckley has been in a Washington hospital, with permission for the past few years to spend time outside the facility with his family.

In 1985, international experts in Sao Paulo, Brazil, conclusively identified the bones of a 1979 drowning victim as the remains of Dr. Josef Mengele, a Nazi war criminal, ending 40 years of search for the “angel of death” of Auschwitz. Concentration camp.

In 1990, an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck northwestern Iran, killing up to 50,000 people.

In 1997, Cambodia announced the capture of former Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot.

In 2000, NASA announced that its Mars Global Surveyor had spotted grooved surface features, suggesting relatively recent water flow on the planet.

In 2005, a Mississippi jury convicted 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klan leader Edgar Ray Killen of manslaughter in the 1964 murder of three civil rights activists. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison and died in 2018.

In 2008, nearly 1,400 people, most on a capsized ferry, were killed during Typhoon Fengshen in the Philippines.

In 2011, a RusAir passenger plane flying from Moscow to Petrozavodsk in rain and fog crashed on a highway near an airport and burst into flames. Forty-four people died, eight survived.

In 2021, Laurel Hubbard made history as the first openly transgender athlete to be selected to compete in the Olympics, qualifying for a spot on the New Zealand weightlifting team.

In 2021, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player in league history to come out as gay.

A thought for the day: “To make peace, you have to be an uncompromising leader. To make peace, you also have to embody compromise.” — former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto