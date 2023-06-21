Politics
On This Day in History – June 21 – Almanac
1/2
Today is Wednesday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2023 with 193 to follow.
Today is the first day of summer.
The moon is growing. The morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. The evening stars are Mars and Venus.
People born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include Saint/Pope Leo IX in 1002; Representative Joseph Hayne Rainey in 1832; Boy Scouts of America founder Daniel Carter Beard in 1850; the designer Al Hirschfeld in 1903; philosopher/author Jean-Paul Sartre in 1905; actor Jane Russell in 1921; actor Maureen Stapleton in 1925; singer OC Smith in 1932; actor Bernie Kopell in 1933 (age 90); actor Monte Markham in 1935 (age 88); actor Ron Ely in 1938 (85); actress/TV host Mariette Hartley in 1940 (aged 83); comic actor Joe Flaherty in 1941 (age 82); musician Ray Davies in 1944 (age 79); actor Michael Gross in 1947 (age 76); actor Meredith Baxter in 1947 (age 76); Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi in 1947 (age 76); the writer Ian McEwan in 1948 (age 75); the musician Nils Lofgren in 1951 (72 years old); Benazir Bhutto, twice Prime Minister of Pakistan in 1953; actor Robert Pastorelli in 1954; country singer Kathy Mattea in 1959 (age 64); sports commentator Kevin Harlan in 1960 (age 63); Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 1961 (age 62); actor David Morrissey in 1964 (age 59); Yingluck Shinawatra, ousted in May 2014 from the post of Prime Minister of Thailand, in 1967 (56 years old); actor Juliette Lewis in 1973 (age 50); actor Chris Pratt in 1979 (age 44); rock musician Brandon Flowers in 1981 (age 42); Britain’s Prince William in 1982 (age 41); actor Jussie Smollett in 1983 (age 40); Edward Snowden, former CIA employee who leaked government secrets, in 1983 (age 40); actor Michael Malarkey in 1983 (age 40); singer Lana Del Rey in 1985 (age 38); actor Natalie Alyn Lind in 1999 (age 24).
On this historical date:
In 1788, the US Constitution came into effect when it was ratified by a ninth state, New Hampshire.
In 1942, German forces, led by General Erwin Rommel, took control of Tobruk, Libya, in an assault on British forces. The North African city was a key port on the Mediterranean Sea.
In 1945, the Japanese defenders of Okinawa surrendered to American troops.
In 1964, members of the Ku Klux Klan killed three civil rights activists – James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner – and hid their bodies in unmarked graves. An informant led the FBI to the three men’s graves 44 days later.
In 1982, John Hinckley Jr. was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 1981 shooting of US President Ronald Reagan and three others who were also injured. Hinckley has been in a Washington hospital, with permission for the past few years to spend time outside the facility with his family.
In 1985, international experts in Sao Paulo, Brazil, conclusively identified the bones of a 1979 drowning victim as the remains of Dr. Josef Mengele, a Nazi war criminal, ending 40 years of search for the “angel of death” of Auschwitz. Concentration camp.
In 1990, an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck northwestern Iran, killing up to 50,000 people.
In 1997, Cambodia announced the capture of former Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot.
In 2000, NASA announced that its Mars Global Surveyor had spotted grooved surface features, suggesting relatively recent water flow on the planet.
In 2005, a Mississippi jury convicted 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klan leader Edgar Ray Killen of manslaughter in the 1964 murder of three civil rights activists. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison and died in 2018.
In 2008, nearly 1,400 people, most on a capsized ferry, were killed during Typhoon Fengshen in the Philippines.
In 2011, a RusAir passenger plane flying from Moscow to Petrozavodsk in rain and fog crashed on a highway near an airport and burst into flames. Forty-four people died, eight survived.
In 2021, Laurel Hubbard made history as the first openly transgender athlete to be selected to compete in the Olympics, qualifying for a spot on the New Zealand weightlifting team.
In 2021, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player in league history to come out as gay.
A thought for the day: “To make peace, you have to be an uncompromising leader. To make peace, you also have to embody compromise.” — former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto
|
Sources
2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/2023/06/21/UPI-Almanac-for-Wednesday-June-21-2023/6321687306027/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Should Joe Biden forgive Donald Trump?
- On This Day in History – June 21 – Almanac
- Kartik Says Era of Song-and-Dance Laden Movies Returns to Bollywood | Hindi Movie News
- Major League Cricket: MLC 2023 – Meet the Teams | Cricket news
- Google accuses Microsoft of tricking customers into signing cloud services deals
- Sanaullah confirms that Imran Khan will be tried by the army – Pakistan
- At the UN, Modi touts the benefits of yoga
- Erdogan – Monitor of the Middle East
- Ukraine war: Rishi Sunak adopts the same “militarist line” as Boris Johnson, warns the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom | UK News
- UK Inflation: What goods and services have risen the most in price? | inflation
- A&E Twin Cities Pride Guide – The Minnesota Daily
- Four seminars on All-ACC Academic Team