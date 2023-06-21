Should Joe Biden forgive Donald Trump?





In the wake of Donald Trump’s indictment by the Justice Department, some members of the Republican establishment have dared to criticize the former president. Trump’s second attorney general, Bill Barr, blasted Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, calling him a very small individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s. Even Mike Pence said he couldn’t defend Trump’s behavior. But amid this criticism, there have been attempts to shift at least some blame for the scandal and its potential ramifications elsewhere.

Last week in the Washington Post, former George W. Bush aide and Post columnist Marc Thiessen and American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Danielle Pletka co-wrote an op-ed titled Biden Should Pardon Trump. According to the authors who co-host the podcast What the Hell Is Going On? If Joe Biden wants to keep his promise to heal the country, he could do it with one action: Pardon Donald Trump. Moreover, they argue that, despite Trump’s misbehavior, Republican voters are not wrong to find the justice system partisan; therefore, this indictment has opened a Pandora’s box, which could eventually lead to the presidents of both parties pursuing their political enemies.

I recently spoke on the phone with Pletka. During our chat, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed Republicans’ loss of faith in the criminal justice system, how the GOP might respond to the January 6 charges, and why. so many Party members want to blame everyone but themselves for Donald Trump.

Why a pardon? What use would a pardon be?

Well, look, apart from anything else, it’s smart, with all the positive and negative implications of that word. It’s something that would both water down a lot of the arguments that Donald Trump made and water down Donald Trump.

Rationally speaking, he would have nowhere to go.

LAW. He says: The Biden administration has armed the feds against me. The Deep State tried to do this to me when I was president. We can argue about rhetoric, but it’s probably true. And Biden can say, reasonably, you know what? You did a bad thing. I won’t leave you alone. We have to publish a report. We have to explain in detail to the American people exactly what happened, like the Mueller report, like the Durham report, but I recognize that this is a former president of the United States, that more than sixty- ten million people voted for him, and in my inaugural speech I promised to heal the nation, and I hope this is a step in that direction.

You write in the article, The threshold for the incumbent administration to indict the opposing party’s leading candidate should be extraordinarily high. High enough to allay the suspicions of 80% of Republicans and nearly half of the nation, according to an ABC News-Ipsos poll, that these accusations are politically motivated. I don’t know if we can give Republican polls a veto over the justice system. Is it a problem?

No, that’s absolutely correct. If 90% of Americans think Joe Biden should bomb Russia, does that mean Joe Biden should bomb Russia? Absolutely not. We are a representative democracy, not a popocracy. On the other hand, there should be no doubt that the Department of Justice has enormous discretionary power. And let’s not lie to each other; he exercised that discretion in a way that benefited Democrats. Now, did he also exercise that discretion in a way that benefited Republicans? Probably yes. But foremost on the minds of many Republicans and Trump cronies is that they exercised that discretion when it came to Hillary Clinton. The Hunter Biden investigation lasted five years, if it was an investigation.

Again, I want to point out that this is not necessarily how I see the world, sitting in Washington, DC, but it is how many people see the world. And, whether we want to call these people deplorable or whatever term is used in light Democrat circles to talk about it, the reality is that they are still Americans, and their loss of faith in our government, and their belief that our government is irretrievably politicized, is a bad thing. Now you can turn around and say, it’s Donald Trump’s fault. It’s not really true. In fact, I would go further and say this is one of the reasons Donald Trump was elected.

Conservative former judge J. Michael Luttig recently tweeted that there isn’t an attorney general from either side who hasn’t brought the charges against Trump. The conservative movement could tell that to Republican voters.

That’s a whole other problem, okay? What the Conservatives choose to say about this is another story.

We can go back and forth to find out whether, on the merits, Trump deserved this impeachment. I think the answer is yes. If other people should have been charged on the merits: Yes, maybe, but they were not. The point we’re trying to make is not Ooh, Trump should be exonerated for the good of the country, blah, blah, blah. It is because there is a judgment to be made. Note that we have not argued that he should be pardoned for any possible future state-level charges, as surely in Georgia, which is arguably not in the power of the president in any case. Again, this is an argument about a decision being made at the federal level to try to cure some of the behavior of governments, not to start a cycle in which we have the Joe Bidens administration indicting Trump and then we have the next Republican administration indicting the Biden family, then we have the next Democratic administration indicting them. This is not a joke.

Do you think the cycle actually started more with Trump having rallies where he would say lock her up about his opponent?

Well, his hypocrisy is worth twenty-eight more articles.

To say that the next Republican will have to sue Biden and his family: they will only have to do that if they choose to. These are not iron laws of history. Republicans can make that choice, just like Democrats can choose to prosecute Republicans for bullshit crimes. People have to make those choices, and they can be criticized for those choices, right?

LAW. I mean, we certainly remain a country of free will, and people can do whatever it takes. Dozens of members of the intelligence community didn’t have to sign that letter saying the Hunter laptop story was Russian disinformation, but they did. So again, of course, it was a country of choice. Nevertheless, I was on Meet the Press yesterday, and someone said the Democratic base wouldn’t allow it. Yeah, well, OK That’s right. And I would say the same. Well, the base wouldn’t allow a Republican not to.

