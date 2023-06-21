Politics
China responds after Biden calls Xi Jinping a dictator
[Source]
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning responded after US President Joe Biden called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator.
Bidens comment: On Tuesday night, Biden attended a fundraiser in California, where he said Xi was embarrassed when a Chinese suspect spy balloon was shot down by the Air Force over the East Coast earlier this year.
The reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment was because he didn’t know it was there, Biden said.
It is a great embarrassment for dictators, when they did not know what had happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. He was deflected, Biden added.
More from NextShark: Indonesian villagers dress up as ghosts to ‘scare’ people into social distancing
Response from China: [Bidens remarks] totally against the facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and seriously undermine China’s political dignity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a daily briefing. This is a blatant political provocation. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition. The American remarks are extremely absurd and irresponsible.
Mao also reiterated China’s explanation that the meteorological research balloon’s passage through US airspace was unintentional.
The United States should have handled it calmly and professionally, she said. However, the United States twisted the facts and used force to hype the incident, fully exposing its bullying and hegemonic nature.
More from NextShark: Elderly woman mauled to death by Dogo Argentino dogs during morning walk in California
United States-China relationship: Bidens’ comment came a day after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing in an attempt to stabilize relationships with China. Blinkens’ trip, which was originally scheduled for February, was previously postponed due to the Chinese spy balloon saga. On Monday, he became the first Biden administration ministerial official to visit the East Asian country.
Although no breakthrough was made during the visit, the two countries agreed to continue their diplomatic engagement in the coming weeks and months.
More from NextShark: Oakland woman hailed as ‘our bus hero’ after using her body to protect elderly Asian man from attacker
Do you like this content ? Learn more about NextShark!
Second suspect arrested in DoorDash carjacking and child abduction case in SF
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/extremely-absurd-china-responds-biden-181437112.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran not appearing before Jinnah House attack case JIT
- China responds after Biden calls Xi Jinping a dictator
- US Allows Sale of ‘No-Kill’ Cultured Meat From Animal Cells: Photos
- Thousands of people attend the WGA rally on Wednesday
- Former Colerain, Michigan football star Mister Simpson dies at age 36
- New Google Pixel Ad Claims iPhone Hitting Top [Video]
- Scientific investigation of the origin of covid-19
- Search for Julian Sands cut short 5 months after actor’s disappearance
- Stock market today: Tech stocks fall and further sap the momentum of the Wall Street rally
- Why startups are trying to lead the bioplastics revolution
- How AI like ChatGPT can be used to trigger a pandemic
- Should Joe Biden forgive Donald Trump?