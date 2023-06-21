Imran not appearing before Jinnah House attack case JIT





LAHORE:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan may be arrested, police sources have said, citing his failure to appear before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the Jinnah vandalism case. House on May 9.

The notices had been issued to five suspects, including the head of the PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi, to appear before the Deputy Inspector General of Lahore (Investigation) at 7pm on Wednesday.

The JIT had ordered superintendents of police from Civil Lines and Model Town to ensure the attendance of all defendants.

Other suspects include PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed and Imran’s nephew Hassan Niazi.

The summons ordered the accused to appear for inquest in a case registered at Sarwar Road Police Station on May 10 under the provisions relating to murder, attempted murder, vandalism, arson and terrorism .

According to the notices, the suspects are “required to report to the office of DIG/Investigation, Lahore Abbot Road, Qila Gujjar Singh, Lahore on June 21 at 7 p.m. to participate in the investigative procedure entrusted to JIT by the Punjab government. “.

Following the issuance of the summonses, security inside and outside the headquarters of the investigation was reinforced.

The police sources maintained that there was a possibility of the PTI leader’s arrest if he failed to appear before the JIT within the time limit because the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) had issued no-bond warrants for his arrest against him in two cases.

It was reported that Imran and his wife could not appear before the JIT on Wednesday, the notice was received shortly before 8 p.m. at the PTI President’s residence in Zaman Park.

Earlier in the day, Imran was granted protective bond in three cases relating to the May 9 violence and the murder of a senior Supreme Court lawyer in Quetta.

BHC to hear treason case on July 25

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) issued a subpoena against Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, in a motion seeking the registration of a case of treason against him.

A divisional bench consisting of Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Rana also issued an opinion to the federal government in this regard.

The court has set July 25 – after the summer vacation – as the next date for the case to be heard.

The murdered lead lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, had submitted a petition to the BHC asking for the registration of a treason case against the former prime minister for dissolving assemblies and violating Articles Six and Five of the Constitution.

Amanullah Kanrani Advocate, the lawyer for the slain lawyer and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, appeared before the bench and requested the registration of the treason case against Imran.

Shar was killed in a shooting incident on Airport Road, Quetta on June 6. The slain lawyer’s son, Siraj Ahmed Advocate, named the former prime minister in his father’s murder case.

“The notification is served by the Lahore police to former prime minister Imran Khan,” a senior police officer said, without giving further details. He requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

