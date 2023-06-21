Jill Biden takes Indian Prime Minister Modi on side trip ahead of Thursday’s White House visit





WASHINGTON (AP) Jill Biden takes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Virginia on Wednesday, a day before his official state visit and fancy dinner at the White House. The Indian leader was arriving from New York, where earlier Wednesday he performed backbends and corpse poses during a yoga session with a multinational crowd on the United Nations lawn. President Joe Biden, who invited Modi for the state visit, has spent the past two days in California raising money for his re-election campaign and was due to return to Washington later Wednesday. Despite deep differences with India over its human rights record and its approach to Russia’s war in Ukraine, Biden nevertheless extended the administration’s third invitation for a state visit to Modi. . With all the pomp and attention thrown at Modi, Biden hopes to cement his relationship with the leader of a country the United States believes will be a pivotal force in Asia for decades to come. In a sort of warm-up on Thursday, the first lady hosted a visit Wednesday to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Va., for an event highlighting workforce training programs for Modi, who leads the one of the largest democracies in the world with approximately 1.4 billion inhabitants. She usually takes a visiting leader’s spouse on a DC-area outing, but Modi would travel alone. Afterwards, the first lady returned to the White House to unveil the decor and menu for Thursday’s state dinner, which is being held in a temporary pavilion erected on the South Grounds of the White House. She brought in a guest chef, Nina Curtis, who specializes in plant-based cuisine, to work on the three-course dinner with the White House kitchen staff. Modi is a vegetarian. Violinist Joshua Bell will entertain guests after dinner. Jill Biden is a career community college teacher who was instrumental in helping her husband’s administration promote career-related learning as an alternative to four years of college. At the science foundation, the first lady and Modi will also meet with American and Indian students and engage in a moderated conversation. The presidents of France and South Korea visited the United States on official state visits in December 2022 and April this year, respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westernslopenow.com/news/national-news/jill-biden-is-taking-indian-prime-minister-modi-on-side-trip-before-thursdays-white-house-visit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos