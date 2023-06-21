Trump exposed his true weakness in a Fox News interview





Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The overall conclusion of Donald Trump’s misguided interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier is that Trump added to his legal peril by admitting he withheld subpoenaed documents while asking his lawyers to deny he had them. It was presumably an admission of guilt on charges of mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice. And that’s aside from the fact that a man facing a felony indictment should never go on TV and discuss the case without a lawyer whispering in his ear.

Trump may not be so worried about undermining his defense on national television. It appears his broader legal strategy is to delay the various criminal lawsuits against him until he returns to the White House, where he can simply forgive himself. It’s a kind of large-scale, invincible obstruction of justice. If so, however, he will need to ensure that he handles the various charges and proceedings in a way that appeals to Republican primary voters without bolstering his rivals’ implied claims that his act, like Trump himself, becomes very old and weak.

In this regard, Baier’s interview was unfortunate for Trump. Under the ruthless gaze of the most influential conservative media in the country, the 45th president does not appear as a cunning predator avoiding the traps of his formidable liberal prey and plotting his revenge. He looks more like a weak and confused old man, worried about dirty law enforcement touching his golf clothes.

Baier: Why not just put them back? Trump: Because I had boxes, I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal stuff pic.twitter.com/PwW85wlTzH

— Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2023

As my colleague Jonathan Chait observed, this interview portrayed Trump as a self-destructive stupid and bizarre being:

Trump, on his own, is facing felony charges because he wouldn’t hand over boxes that could contain his golf duds. He had to hold the boxes and search them all, lest he part with a cherished pair of pants. That’s a very, very bad reason to go to jail.

It’s also a very bad look for a politician that many voters only support because he presents himself as their undefeated champion in a pitched battle against their own enemies, from woke union teachers to baby-killing feminists to swarthy refugees and their first cousins, criminals and rioters on the streets of the newly threatening cities.

A related aspect of Baier’s interview is that, for once, Trump couldn’t deflect the intrusive questions by throwing in a quick word salad and changing the subject. Baier wouldn’t leave inconsistent answers unchallenged. So Trump had to wallow in his inconsistency longer than he probably wanted. His future debate rivals and would-be moderators have surely noticed.

The bigger picture is that Republicans, regardless of which candidate wins the primary, plan to run a general election campaign focused on Joe Bidens’ age and alleged disabilities. In 2024, Trump, of course, would be the oldest presidential candidate ever without Biden. At 78, he would be six years older than 2008 Republican nominee John McCain, whose age and ability to adapt to fast-paced events was a constant campaign issue. Trump has been lucky enough to avoid scrutiny of his own position on the morbidity tables given his less than healthy lifestyle, as well as erratic behavior that doesn’t provide much evidence of the very stable genius that he is. he claims to be. While he appears to be on the defensive against the wave of terrible litigation he faces as he runs for president, the sense of solidarity Republicans felt as indictments were filed could turn into something much less sympathetic, and it could happen quite quickly.

Biden aside, obviously the main beneficiary of any sudden realization by Republicans that their old man has lost a few steps is his rugged young rival Ron DeSantis, a robo-pol who claims to be the God-appointed champion of the victims of liberalism. . Indeed, if Trump visibly stumbles, DeSantis could find new traction with the two culture warriors who prefer marshals still able to ride a horse or tank and the less belligerent Republicans who just want a winner. It hasn’t happened yet and it’s not guaranteed; Trump’s Teflon characteristics have been underestimated more times than can be counted. But he should be wary of a fall, or a groan that starts to sound pathetic rather than self-sufficient.

See all Sign up for the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about politics, business and technology shaping our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/06/trump-exposed-his-real-weakness-in-fox-news-interview.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos