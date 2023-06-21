Governor Khofifah accompanying President Jokowi reviews the construction of the Freeport smelter and the inauguration of the aluminum plant – East Java Provincial Office of Communication and Information Technology

Governor Khofifah accompanying President Jokowi reviewing the construction of the Freeport smelter and the inauguration of the aluminum plant



Jatim Newsroom – The Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, also accompanied the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in the realization of the revolutionary project to build the copper sheet factory PT Hailiang Nova Material Indonesia, which will located in Java Port and Integrated Estate Industrial Zone (JIIPE), Gresik, East Java, on Tuesday (20/6/2023).

The Hailiang group, which is also one of the world’s largest producers of copper tubes and rods, has signed a purchase of 20 hectares of land in the JIIPE region for the construction of a factory with an investment of 849 millions of dollars.

The President also reviewed the proposed refining and processing plant (smelter) facility of PT Freeport Indonesia, which is also in the JIIPE industrial area. The PTFI smelter has a capacity of 1.7 million dry metric tons and is expected to complete the construction process by the end of 2023.

Commercial operations are expected to be effective in May 2024. This smelter will be the largest single-line copper smelter in the world. The smelter is expected to meet copper concentrate, gypsum, sulfuric acid and anode slurry needs for several industries.

“The construction of this copper processing plant will boost the economy of Indonesia, especially East Java. Even through this plant, the hope of making Indonesia a developed country from a developing country. development will soon be realized,” President Jokowi said.

Optimistic to strengthen the position of East Java

The Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, who also accompanied President Jokowi, expressed his gratitude and full support for the copper raw materials processing industry in East Java.

Khofifah believes that the presence of these two plants will further strengthen East Java’s position in the copper smelting and production supply chain and establish East Java as a node in the global economy. One of them is to meet copper foil and battery cathode needs for Indonesia and overseas from JIIPE Gresik SEZ area.

“59 kg of copper foil is needed for an electric car. Here there is great potential to attract investment in terms of electric cars and battery production in Indonesia. Also, we do not need to export raw copper overseas because we can produce it ourselves,” he added.

“Because everything is produced locally, we can add value to our production results. This will strengthen and keep East Java’s economy moving,” he added.

Khofifah said the presence of this factory will also expand job opportunities for people in East Java. East Java Superior Human Resources (HR) has a great opportunity to work to meet the demand of factories that are in the JIIPE region.

“The integration of PT. Hailiang plant and PT. Freeport smelter has opened up new employment opportunities for the best workers in East Java. They can also gain new experiences through training overseas labor, as the Menkomarves said earlier,” Khofifah said.

“Hopefully, all of this will bolster East Java’s progress. It is hoped that East Java will continue to develop as a region that facilitates easy investment so that it becomes the prima donna for domestic and foreign investors,” he concluded.

For information, this smelter has a concentrate production capacity of 1.7 million tons per year which produces 600 thousand tons of copper cathodes per year. “This is what then needs to be embedded with nickel in Sulawesi, bauxite in Bintan and West Kalimantan, tin in Bangka Belitung and can be absorbed by copper foil here so that it is embedded in a EV battery/lithium battery.

On the same occasion, the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, stressed the importance of the construction of this copper factory and smelter. Luhur gave an example, one of the world’s leading electric vehicle companies has expressed interest in investing in Indonesia and East Java.

“The national copper processing plants will meet the needs of Indonesia and the world, and provide new employment and education opportunities,” he concluded. (red)

