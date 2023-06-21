Imran Khan claims Bajwa often said Pakistan was not equipped or prepared for war with India





In a recent interview with a US think tank, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has frequently said that the army is not equipped or prepared for a war with India, according to the council’s website. It comes months after UK-based Pakistani outlet UK44 reported that Bajwa told two senior journalists that Pakistan lacked the ammunition and economic strength to fight India.

Openness to peace with India?

In an interview with Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank, Imran Khan said there was an openness to peace with India even after the government unilaterally removed Article 370 from the Constitution. , which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in August. 2019.

Before that, I tried my best to improve our relations with India. In fact, my first statement was, you come one step to us, well come two to you, Khan told the Atlantic Council on June 18.

The former Pakistani prime minister also claimed that there was a plan favored by Bajwa which would have included normalizing trade between the two countries before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit Pakistan.

However, when asked about the reports, Khan told the US think tank I don’t remember the trade talks. All I know is that there had to be a quid pro quo. India was supposed to make a concession, give some sort of roadmap to Kashmir, and then I was going to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Pakistan. But that never materialized.

I tried everything but hit this brick wall,” Khan said.

What would Bajwa say to Pakistani journalists?

Earlier this year, ANI reported the revelation, naming Pakistani journalists Hamid Mir and Naseem Zehra, who allegedly said Pakistan lacked the firepower to stand up to India. Mir told UK44 in a bombshell interview that General Bajwa admitted Pakistan could not go to war with India. Mir said General Bajwa told a commanders conference that the Pakistani army was no match for the Indian army.

Mir claimed that since the Pakistani military was running out of options, Bajwa offered to arrange with India to have a normal relationship. He said the two countries had started working on a solution for Kashmir as Pakistan realized it lacked the ammunition and economic strength to fight India.

Journalists claimed that in 2021, General Bajwa disclosed that he had secret talks with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and that a visit by Indian Prime Minister was planned to Pakistan. shortly after the announcement of a ceasefire along the Line of Control with India.

Ridiculous: Imran Khan reacts to reports of Bajwa claims

Asked about the information released in April, the former Pakistani prime minister told the Washington-based think tank: “Even if it were, for an army chief to make these statements is so ridiculous. He added, I mean for an army chief, he’s basically saying, we’re just too weak. You never make such a statement.

He also went on to say that as two civilized countries, we should solve our problems through dialogue, and if we can’t solve them through dialogue, we just keep talking. But war is never an option.

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/imran-khan-claims-bajwa-frequently-said-pakistan-is-not-equipped-or-prepared-for-war-with-india-607005 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos