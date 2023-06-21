Boris Johnson’s roadmap to return to No 10 is now clear, but five things must happen first | Politics | News





There is still a band of loyal Boris Johnson supporters who will imagine this scene. It’s autumn 2029 and Boris Johnson, now 64, steps out of his chauffeured black government car outside the door of 10 Downing Street where he came after accepting an invitation from King Charles III to form a new government. An exhausted and inadequate Labor government under Sir Keir Starmer crumbled, clueless in the face of the international crisis and with their economic policies such as the ban on oil and gas exploration in the UK, which put the bankrupt country. A podium outside Number 10 is prepared for Mr Johnson to address the nation for his second term. After the events of Monday where MPs voted overwhelmingly to condemn him as a liar who should have his parliamentary privileges as a former MP stripped, that seems a long way off. But should a certain series of events occur, Johnson’s return may prove inevitable. READ MORE: Boris just pulled out the biggest winner in Remain’s ‘show trial’

1. Rishi Sunak is defeated One or two Boris Johnson supporters still cling to the hope that Sunak can be removed as leader and prime minister before an election. However, most realize that if they want to limit the damage, they must stay with Sunak until the inevitable defeat probably in the fall of next year. But there is recognition for those who want the Conservative Party to be more Tory again as well as for those who simply want Mr Johnson back that the only way to do that is for the Tories to lose and Labor to win the elections. If Sunak pulls off the biggest miracle since Lazarus rose from the dead and the Tories win, then any hope of a Johnson comeback is gone. He would be almost 70 before the next election. And even if it worked for Churchill at that age and Joe Biden is much older, it seems highly unlikely to work for Johnson.

2. A pro-Boris leader is elected to replace Sunak The downfall of Rishi Sunak will open up a battle royale for the soul of the party between the two difficult alliances in the current civil war. It seems inevitable that many MPs will line up behind an anti-Boris candidate, probably Penny Mordaunt but also possibly Kemi Badenoch, while a pro-Boris rival should emerge to go to the final with the members. For now, it looks like a pro-Boris pick – perhaps Suella Braverman, Jacob Rees-Mogg or even James Cleverly – would win the majority of the membership with his support. With this, he would be able to make a comeback as an MP. 3. A winnable by-election is coming It is possible that Mr Sunak will allow Mr Johnson to stand as a candidate for a seat like Henley in the general election, but that seems highly unlikely. If Johnson is stuck in the general election, a new leader will need to pave the way for him to return to a safe seat when he becomes available, likely in a by-election. At this point, with voters reflecting Labor’s record in power, it will be easier for the Tories to win a by-election.

4. A party rule change The Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO) was founded by Johnson supporters and is working for a revolution in the party. He is calling for changes to the rules that will give more power to members and riding associations. If this grassroots campaign is successful, it will be much easier for Mr Johnson to be selected without being screened by CCHQ and to become a leader without the threshold being set so high that he cannot get enough nominations. Building on his popularity with MPs, the former prime minister would be in pole position to win the next leadership race. 5. A Major Crisis For Labor to lose after just one term, something will have to change the dial and be seen as their fault. After all, a Starmer government will do what previous governments have done and blame their predecessors. But with another major crisis, an indecisive, floundering and faltering Labor government, it will not only increase the appetite for a Tory government again, but serve as a reminder of how effective Mr Johnson has been in big decisions. Partygate will be a more distant memory than how he handled the pandemic, led the international community on Ukraine and, of course, got Brexit done. The narrative will change and suddenly editorials will appear saying that Mr Johnson is exactly what we need as Prime Minister.

Extra point: It needs certain things to not happen While the five events above will open a comeback for Downing Street, Mr Johnson will also need a combination of luck and caution. One way or another, he must avoid any further serious scandals. He also has to hope that Sunak and Starmer fail. But he also needs whoever succeeds Sunak as Tory leader to also fail and be ready to step aside quickly for him when the time comes. It is a reminder that while Boris Johnson remains a giant in British politics and his roadmap for a comeback is clear, he will still have to work on it in the future.

