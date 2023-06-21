The rapprochement between Egypt and Israel scares Greece





TürkiyeThe presidential elections in May, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emerged victorious, were watched closely by the whole world. Now, as all eyes turn to the new era in Turkey, the new agenda for the Greek media is Turkey’s foreign policy. The Greek press, which often made headlines about new ministers and drew particular attention to Hakan Fidan and Yasar Guler, this time discussed US-Turkish relations. The In.gr news site argued that with Fidan’s appointment as foreign minister, the long-awaited new page in Turkey-US relations has already opened. FOCUS ON COOPERATION WITH TURKYA The article referred to Erdogan’s meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. Erdogan stressed that regional problems can only be solved in cooperation with Turkey and called for “Fair treatment and full integration”. In.gr wrote that analysts believe US-Turkish relations will revert to their old days in the long run, and pointed out that with the appointment of HakanFidan at the Foreign Ministry, the beginning of a new page in Washington-Ankara relations may already be open. THE “NORMALIZATION PROCESS” WITH EGYPT COULD ACCELERATE Alexandra Fotaki, the author of the analysis, pointed out that the appointment of Hakan Fidan as Foreign Minister will accelerate the process of normalization with Egypt and noted that although relations between the two countries have been tense in recent years, the objective is now to ‘to put an end to the coldness’. Türkiye-ISRAEL RELATIONS The author also discusses Israeli media coverage of Türkiye’s new foreign minister, noting that Hakan Fidan has spearheaded measures to improve Israeli-Turkish relations and quoting Israeli expert Nimrod Goren, director of the Mitvim Institute; “Hakan Fidan is someone who has played a key role in relations with Israel for many years and has ties to Israeli intelligence leaders even in times of tension between the countries.” GETTING TOGETHER WITH ISRAEL SCARES Stressing that Israel is getting closer to Fidan’s Foreign Ministry, the author asserted that for Athens, Turkey’s rapprochement with Greeceallies is not a cause for concern, but he issued a warning to Israel. Affirming that Israel should be careful when cooperating with Turkey, the author said: “Israel should refrain from expanding its cooperation with Turkey in any way in natural gas exports. Because any mistake could be costly. It could lead to significant strategic and financial losses.” Source: in.gr

