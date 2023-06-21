Politics
Elon Musk met Narendra Modi. Here’s why it’s scary.
It’s a big week for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His trip to the United States marks his first official state visit in the country sense, this time hell will be the guest of honor at an official state dinner with President Joe Biden, and hell will address a joint meeting of Congress. The stay signals the firm commitment of the United States to its ally India, despite the concerns of dozens of sitting congressmen about the country’s horrific human rights abuses as well as its suppression of free speech and activism. Nonetheless, Modi received a rousing reception in the United States, kicking off Wednesday with a International Yoga Day Session at United Nations Headquarters, where he was joined by New York Mayor Eric Adams and actor Richard Gere, among others. He also took the the opportunity to meet business leadersas he searches[s] to deepen India-US ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology, Modi wrote in a tweet on Monday. It turns out that one of these meetings took place the next day, with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter.
Sayyou may be thinking, haven’t there been any issues with twitter and india lately? You’re right: Among the many issues Musk inherited with his acquisition of Twitter in November was the strained relationship between the platforms and the Indian government. Last summer, in the months before Musks’ takeover, Twitter whistleblower Peiter Mudge Zatko alleged in a legal filing that the Indian government forced Twitter to hire specific individuals who were government agents without disclose this fact. Zatko’s revelations came on the heels of Twitter’s lawsuit against India, filed in July against the Modi administrations, relentless demands to cover up or completely delete tweets and accounts belonging to users who objected to messages from the Indian government regarding politics, protests, and religious expression. The accounts involved included several journalists and politicians from opposition parties. Furthermore, Twitter clarified in the lawsuit, India chose to use brute force in the face of the initial social media challenge, sending police to raid Twitter’s offices in India and otherwise threaten employees of business in the country. These sordid stories of Twitter’s pre-Musk entanglements with India garnered renewed attention last week, when former CEO Jack Dorsey told the podcast Breakpoints about India’s censorship demands and threats to completely scuttle Twitter’s presence in the subcontinent, including through raids on offices and arrests of employees. Naturally, the Modis ministers denied all this. (By the way, has Musk, new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, or any international news outlet recently commented on the still-ongoing lawsuit, which was last year? praised around the world as a watershed moment for freedom of expression? No, no, they didn’t.)
Did this checkerboard background influence Elon Musk’s approach to information policing in India? No way. On the one hand, general Twitter functionality under Musk has suffered in India, thanks to his massive layoffs of Indian employees and reduced Twitter server capacity, as part of his aggressive cost-cutting on the website. . On the other hand, he authorized the restoration of Hindu nationalist accounts which was once banned for denigrating and encouraging violence against Indian Muslims, who faced heavy persecution under Modi’s rule. And, as has been well documented, Twitter has not stopped caving in to India’s demands for censorship, whether it be links to documentaries criticizing Modi, members of the Sikh diaspora. worried about government repression, and official accounts affiliated with countries considered enemies of India. Last month, he notably acquiesced in the same way to Turkish demands for censorship in the midst of a critical election.
It’s safe to assume that none of this came up during Musks’ conversation with Modi, which the former called a honor. After the New York meeting, Musk commented on these issues when asked by reporters about India’s stranglehold on Twitter. Twitter has no choice but to obey local governments, Musk said, repeating a line hes used again and again as an excuse for government-mandated content takedowns. We will be closed. So the best we can do is to get closer to the law in a particular country, but it is impossible for us to do more than that, otherwise we will be blocked and our people will be arrested.
Such superficial reasoning does not even address the question of whether the laws at issue in this case, the punitive digital information control measures that India enacted in 2021, are compatible with an information society that was once celebrated for allowing greater modes of popular expression, or how twisted it is to Admit that the government you fear will kick you out and arrest your employees if you disobey them. Of course, money is tight on Twitter and Musk doesn’t want to lose the platforms third market. But there is probably another reason for Musk’s dovish stance towards the Modi government.
In other Briefing after Tuesday’s meeting, this one located in front of several Indian flags, Musk told the press that Modi was pushing us to make significant investments in India, which we intend to do, hinting at plans to visit the country in the year. next on behalf of Tesla and StarLink, the satellite internet service operated by Musks SpaceX. He mentioned that he and Modi have known each other since the time the PM visited Teslas Fremont, California, factory in 2015 and that he is undoubtedly a Modi fan.
The two weren’t always so pals. Just over a year ago, Musk announced that long-running negotiations to set up a Tesla manufacturing plant in the southern Indian state of Karnataka had to the point of death, because the national government would not allow Musk to eliminate import taxes on automotive products. Nonetheless, Musk decided to push for a Tesla presence in India, and he met with government officials last month, reports Reuters, to seriously discuss the establishment of electric vehicle factories and battery factories. The simplest reading of the situation is perhaps the most likely: that the head of a company that would like to do business with India might be willing to allow his other, much less lucrative company to let some things for the benefit of governments. He certainly distorted the usual practices of Twitter for less.
Future Tense is a partnership between Slate,
New AmericaAnd
Arizona State University
which examines emerging technologies, public policy and society.
|
Sources
2/ https://slate.com/technology/2023/06/musk-modi-meeting-twitter-tesla-india.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani terrorism court grants bail prior to arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in May 9 violence case
- Elon Musk met Narendra Modi. Here’s why it’s scary.
- USA Women’s World Cup squad led by Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe
- How You Can Watch From Here in South Florida – NBC 6 South Florida
- Jamie Hall recognized with 25-year honors from College Sports Communicators
- Didn’t you feel it? Magnitude 2.5 earthquake strikes Magna
- Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator
- DA, ethics committee judge in Donald Trump secret money case, finding no evidence of bias
- The rapprochement between Egypt and Israel scares Greece
- Boris Johnson’s roadmap to return to No 10 is now clear, but five things must happen first | Politics | News
- Friends actor Paxton Whitehead dies at 85
- Speed and excitement make table tennis a sport to watch