Elon Musk met Narendra Modi. Here’s why it’s scary.

It’s a big week for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His trip to the United States marks his first official state visit in the country sense, this time hell will be the guest of honor at an official state dinner with President Joe Biden, and hell will address a joint meeting of Congress. The stay signals the firm commitment of the United States to its ally India, despite the concerns of dozens of sitting congressmen about the country’s horrific human rights abuses as well as its suppression of free speech and activism. Nonetheless, Modi received a rousing reception in the United States, kicking off Wednesday with a International Yoga Day Session at United Nations Headquarters, where he was joined by New York Mayor Eric Adams and actor Richard Gere, among others. He also took the the opportunity to meet business leadersas he searches[s] to deepen India-US ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology, Modi wrote in a tweet on Monday. It turns out that one of these meetings took place the next day, with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter.

Great to meet you today @Elon Musk! We had multi-faceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality. https://t.co/r0mzwNbTyN pic.twitter.com/IVwOy5SlMV Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Sayyou may be thinking, haven’t there been any issues with twitter and india lately? You’re right: Among the many issues Musk inherited with his acquisition of Twitter in November was the strained relationship between the platforms and the Indian government. Last summer, in the months before Musks’ takeover, Twitter whistleblower Peiter Mudge Zatko alleged in a legal filing that the Indian government forced Twitter to hire specific individuals who were government agents without disclose this fact. Zatko’s revelations came on the heels of Twitter’s lawsuit against India, filed in July against the Modi administrations, relentless demands to cover up or completely delete tweets and accounts belonging to users who objected to messages from the Indian government regarding politics, protests, and religious expression. The accounts involved included several journalists and politicians from opposition parties. Furthermore, Twitter clarified in the lawsuit, India chose to use brute force in the face of the initial social media challenge, sending police to raid Twitter’s offices in India and otherwise threaten employees of business in the country. These sordid stories of Twitter’s pre-Musk entanglements with India garnered renewed attention last week, when former CEO Jack Dorsey told the podcast Breakpoints about India’s censorship demands and threats to completely scuttle Twitter’s presence in the subcontinent, including through raids on offices and arrests of employees. Naturally, the Modis ministers denied all this. (By the way, has Musk, new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, or any international news outlet recently commented on the still-ongoing lawsuit, which was last year? praised around the world as a watershed moment for freedom of expression? No, no, they didn’t.)

Did this checkerboard background influence Elon Musk’s approach to information policing in India? No way. On the one hand, general Twitter functionality under Musk has suffered in India, thanks to his massive layoffs of Indian employees and reduced Twitter server capacity, as part of his aggressive cost-cutting on the website. . On the other hand, he authorized the restoration of Hindu nationalist accounts which was once banned for denigrating and encouraging violence against Indian Muslims, who faced heavy persecution under Modi’s rule. And, as has been well documented, Twitter has not stopped caving in to India’s demands for censorship, whether it be links to documentaries criticizing Modi, members of the Sikh diaspora. worried about government repression, and official accounts affiliated with countries considered enemies of India. Last month, he notably acquiesced in the same way to Turkish demands for censorship in the midst of a critical election.

It’s safe to assume that none of this came up during Musks’ conversation with Modi, which the former called a honor. After the New York meeting, Musk commented on these issues when asked by reporters about India’s stranglehold on Twitter. Twitter has no choice but to obey local governments, Musk said, repeating a line hes used again and again as an excuse for government-mandated content takedowns. We will be closed. So the best we can do is to get closer to the law in a particular country, but it is impossible for us to do more than that, otherwise we will be blocked and our people will be arrested.

#SHOW | Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, after meeting Prime Minister Modi in New York, said: “Twitter has no choice but to obey local governments. If we don’t obey the local government laws, we will be closed, so the best we can do is work as closely as possible to the law in a given country, pic.twitter.com/4B4mgzxz9e — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Such superficial reasoning does not even address the question of whether the laws at issue in this case, the punitive digital information control measures that India enacted in 2021, are compatible with an information society that was once celebrated for allowing greater modes of popular expression, or how twisted it is to Admit that the government you fear will kick you out and arrest your employees if you disobey them. Of course, money is tight on Twitter and Musk doesn’t want to lose the platforms third market. But there is probably another reason for Musk’s dovish stance towards the Modi government.

In other Briefing after Tuesday’s meeting, this one located in front of several Indian flags, Musk told the press that Modi was pushing us to make significant investments in India, which we intend to do, hinting at plans to visit the country in the year. next on behalf of Tesla and StarLink, the satellite internet service operated by Musks SpaceX. He mentioned that he and Modi have known each other since the time the PM visited Teslas Fremont, California, factory in 2015 and that he is undoubtedly a Modi fan.

#SHOW | Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said: “I am incredibly excited about the future of India. India is more promising than any major country in the world. He (PM Modi) cares really from India because he pushes us to make significant investments in India, I’m a fan of Modi. pic.twitter.com/lfRNoUQy3R — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

The two weren’t always so pals. Just over a year ago, Musk announced that long-running negotiations to set up a Tesla manufacturing plant in the southern Indian state of Karnataka had to the point of death, because the national government would not allow Musk to eliminate import taxes on automotive products. Nonetheless, Musk decided to push for a Tesla presence in India, and he met with government officials last month, reports Reuters, to seriously discuss the establishment of electric vehicle factories and battery factories. The simplest reading of the situation is perhaps the most likely: that the head of a company that would like to do business with India might be willing to allow his other, much less lucrative company to let some things for the benefit of governments. He certainly distorted the usual practices of Twitter for less.

