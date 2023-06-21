Politics
Elon Musk says Tesla plans to invest in India ASAP after meeting Modi in New York
You’re here CEO Elon Musk said the company intends to make significant investments in India in the near future, following a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday.
I am convinced that Tesla will be present India well do it ASAP, Musk told reportersadding that he hopes to visit the country personally in 2024.
On Twitter, Modi said the two had multi-faceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality. Prime Minister has invited Musk to invest in the country’s electric vehicle and commercial space sectors, according to a tweet of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
A new factory
The CEO of Tesla suggested earlier this year that the electric car maker would announce the location of a new factory by the end of the year. The company currently has several factories in the United States, as well as factories near Berlin and Shanghai. He also has announcement a new factory in Monterrey, Mexico, which is expected to start operations in 2024.
Modi is not the only head of state to lobby Musk for a Tesla factory. Both Indonesian President Joko Widodo And South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have featured their countries in meetings with the CEO of Teslas over the past year. France, Spain and Italy are also in the running to be the home of what would be Tesla’s second European factory.
A Tesla investment in India would be a significant reversal from a previous effort to enter the market in 2021. India imposes high import duties on electric vehicles and demanded that Tesla invest in local manufacturing before reducing them. Tesla, on the other hand, said it wanted to import cars first to test the national appetite for electric vehicles.
Recent trips to India by Tesla executives suggest the company is now open to building an India-based factory. The automaker is considering India very seriously, Deputy Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Reuters in May.
Modis’ visit to the United States
The Indian Prime Minister is currently on a state visit to the United States. He will meet President Joe Biden on Thursday and is expected to meet US CEOs like Apples Tim Cook and Microsofts Satya Nadella.
India hopes to take advantage of deteriorating relations between China and Western governments, especially the United States should buy drones from the United States during Modis’ visit, as well as sign an agreement to manufacture fighter jet engines in the country.
There is unprecedented trust between India and the United States, Modi told the the wall street journal before his visit.
Yet India maintains close ties with Russia even after the latter invaded Ukraine last year. The country buys half of its military equipment from Russia, according to the the wall street journal and is also a major customer of Russian oil.
Critics say the Modi government has taken a more undemocratic And hindu nationalist turn. several dozen Democratic lawmakers called on Biden to raise his human rights concerns with Modi during his state visit.
White House officials say Biden will do private care, say policy.
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
