Bret Baier confronts Trump for bragging about freeing Alice Johnson: ‘She would be killed according to your plan’





Former President Donald Trump struggled to defend his plan to execute drug traffickers when Fox News anchor Bret Baier pointed out that his policies would have killed Alice Johnson, the nonviolent drug addict Trump turned to. repeatedly boasted of having been released from prison.

The rambling interview that focused primarily on Trump’s latest indictment in the Mar-a-Lago Classified Documents case ended up expanding on the topic of Trump’s stance on state drug trafficking. -United.

“You said you would support the death penalty for drug traffickers. Still the case? Bayer asked.

“That’s the only way to stop it,” Trump replied, arguing dubiously that “a drug dealer will kill about 500 people in his lifetime.”

Baier pointed out that the ex-president was “a big supporter of the First Step Act, criminal justice reform.”

“But I focused on non-violent crimes. For example, a woman you know very well was in prison. She still had 24 years to serve, she served 22 years,” Trump said, referring to Johnson. whose sentence was commuted by Trump after lobbying by reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

“But she would be killed as part of your plan,” Baier pointed out.

“Eh?” Trump responded.

“As a drug dealer,” Baier said.

“No, no. No. Under my, oh, under that? Uh, it would depend on the severity,” Trump explained.

“Technically, she’s a former drug dealer,” Baier observed. “She had a multi-million dollar cocaine ring.”

“Any drug dealer,” Trump replied.

“So even Alice Johnson?” Bayer asked.

“She can’t do it, okay? By the way, if it was there, she wouldn’t be killed, it would start right now,” Trump insisted.

“From now on,” Trump stressed. “But she wouldn’t have done it if it was the death penalty. In other words, if it was the death penalty, she wouldn’t have been on the phone. She wouldn’t have been a dealer. “

Trump then compared Johnson’s situation to his own during his tenure.

“Now she wasn’t really a drug dealer because she was kind of, I mean, honestly, she was treated terribly,” he said. “She was treated, she was treated much like I am treated. But Bret, she was treated very unfairly. She turned 48 and it was bad.”

Elsewhere in the meeting, the former president praised his large-scale COVID-19 response.

“There are people who say I saved 100 million lives, I don’t even talk about it,” he claimed without proof.

Speaking of “a Democrat friend who is very smart,” Trump said the friend “said, ‘I don’t understand anything about you. I watch your rallies, they’re amazing. You talk about defeating ISIS , you talk about taxes, you talk about regulations, you talk about everything. You never said I’ve never heard you talk about the incredible work you’ve done with vaccines.

“Because, as you know,” Trump continued, “I did them in nine months and it was supposed to take five to 12 years. I broke their asses, okay? also don’t like the FDA because they were very bureaucratic and I did that. And he said, ‘You may have saved around the world, across the world, a hundred million never talk about it.” I said, I really don’t want to talk about it because as a Republican it’s not a good thing to talk about it because for some reason it’s just not the case.”

“For some reason?” Baier pushed Trump to explain himself.

“Yeah, for some reason,” Trump replied. “Because people love vaccines and people hate vaccines. But conservatives don’t and I understand both sides, by the way. I understand both sides very well. What I didn’t do , these are the mandates the mandates and the vaccines do not go away.”

The former president then took the moment as an opportunity to take a brief look at his 2024 presidential challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who Trump said was fond of “radical masker” Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“So warrants are awful. And I’ve always been against warrants,” he said. “But really on vaccines, I let the governors make their decisions. But you have a lot of people who like vaccines. I mean, you like them. They happen to be more Democrats than Republicans.”

