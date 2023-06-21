‘This is my home’: Imran Khan vows never to leave Pakistan – even if his life is in danger





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would never leave his home country, even if his life was in grave danger.

The drama has followed the former cricketer and politician since he was ousted from office last April.

He was shot, his house was besieged, arrested by the police – then released.

Violent protests spilled onto the streets around his home as police tried to arrest him, in clashes that left six people dead.

Mr Khan faces more than 100 court cases, some dating back to his time as prime minister, as well as terrorism charges for inciting violence.

Despite the danger the former leader faces since he was ousted from office, he told ITV News political editor Robert Peston that he would never leave Pakistan.

Speaking on ITV1’s Peston on Wednesday, Mr Khan said he would not flee his home.

“No, I wouldn’t,” Mr Khan said. “Because, you know, our leaders used to leave the country, had billions of dollars hidden abroad. So I have more to do if I leave my country. But anyway, it’s my house, why should I leave it?”

When asked if he wanted to die, he replied, “No, it’s not that I grew up with this country. I mean, my age is almost the same as Pakistan. And, you know, I only entered politics 27 years ago, I didn’t need politics or a career, I had everything.” The reason is that I was inspired when I went to England as a teenager. What inspired me? rule of law and welfare state. And so when I started politics, those were my two goals Pakistan should have rule of law and welfare state

He continued: As long as I live, I will fight for this rule of law, this movement for justice. This is my life’s mission.”

When Peston asked him if he was surprised that the West didn’t support him, he replied: “Generally I don’t really need support from other countries. But all I expect from other countries , especially from Western countries, who talk about Western values ​​on democracy, on the rule of law, against human rights violations, torture in detention, etc.

“All I want is for them to be consistent about these things, they shouldn’t come out just because when they want to, you know, beat China against Hong Kong or the Uyghurs, or Russia. That should be consistent. Now Pakistani democracy is being liquidated, it’s being dismantled.”

When asked if he regretted not weakening the power of the military in Pakistan while he was Prime Minister, Mr Khan replied: “Look, the military ruled Pakistan directly or indirectly. for 75 years.

“So for me to come in and think that I can, you know, get rid of the army from the governor’s seat is really not possible. So I had to work with them, and that’s the only way to do it, because it is the only organized institution rooted in the country.

“I managed to work with the military and I actually managed to achieve most of my economic program.”

Imran Khan meeting Putin the day before the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Credit: AP

When asked if he regretted meeting Vladimir Putin as the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolded, he defended the trip, saying it was planned months earlier and organized by a Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The military wanted hardware from Russia, the country wanted cheap oil from Russia, because as a commodity supercycle after Covid-19, people were falling below the poverty line due to inflation.

“So the government wanted cheaper oil. And then we wanted to import two million tons of wheat. So the trip was arranged months before.”

Mr Khan has been a central figure in Pakistani politics for years and has had a close connection to the UK for most of his life.

He played for the Pakistan cricket team until 1992 before entering politics and becoming prime minister in 2018.

His tenure was marked by instability, with the powerful Pakistani military refusing to accept him.

He was ousted in a contentious no-confidence vote in 2022, with Mr Khan blaming the military and the United States for his downfall.

There was a major crackdown on Imran Khan’s supporters. Credit: AP

Since then, he has remained an extremely powerful force in Pakistani politics and has become an enemy of the current government.

In a move widely seen as political, Mr Khan was arrested by police last month, sparking nationwide protests.

Mr Khan faces more than 100 court cases, including for corruption during his term as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, and has also been charged with terrorism for incitement to violence.

His supporters staged days of violent protests in response to the decision, deepening the economic crisis in the country.

In response, the government cracked down hard on supporters of Mr Khan and Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party with dozens of arrests. Mr Khan claimed that several officials and lawmakers in his party had “resigned at gunpoint” and had not left his side because of the riots by his supporters, as some have said.

