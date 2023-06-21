Modis’ US visit whitewashes far-right violence in India – The Nation

On Tuesday, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York ahead of his first official state visit to the United States in nearly a decade. The trip will include dinner with President Joe Bidena speech at Congress and an invitation-only event to speak to the Indo-American Diaspora.

Prior to the visit, President Biden rented Modi enthusiastically, telling the prime minister he was too popular and showing that democracies matter. The statement is ironic: Since Modi took power in 2014 as leader of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India has experienced what is widely described as democratic backslidingcharacterized by anti-minority and caste-based violence as well as a brutal crackdown on dissent.

Biden is not alone in giving the Indian PM a warm welcome; thousands American Indians are expected to come to Washington, DC, for the arrival of the Prime Ministers. The Indian presence in the United States is anything but apolitical, and most American Indians are favorable of Modi and the BJP. Despite its pluralistic origins, the Indo-American population in the United States is disproportionately made up of a highly self-selected group: when immigration boomed after the tech boom of the 1990s, the hegemonic majority came from the educated and Hindu circles privileged by the castes. Today, American Indians are one of the fastest growing and highest earning ethnic groups in the United States, helping to influence the affairs of the world’s most populous country.

Messages from the Biden administrations on Modi have been alarming. India is a vibrant democracy. Anyone who travels to New Delhi can see it for themselves, claimed John Kirby, the National Security Councils coordinator for strategic communications, at a recent White House press briefing. Last summer, I worked in New Delhi and witnessed first-hand the harassment and repression of journalists and Modis government activists. The Center for Equity Studies, like many civil society groups, has been targeted by policies created by the Modi government to stifle foreign funding for non-governmental organizations. On my first day in the NewsClick office, a colleague of mine pointed to an empty spot in the corner. This is the office of Gautam Navlakha, she said, referring to the prominent journalist and human rights defender. You won’t see him, though, because he’s been under arrest since 2018.

American politicians continue to whitewash a patently violent reality, often fueled by diaspora actors. Representing Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, pushed to send increased security aid to India, citing the country’s crucial role in supporting US interests vis-à-vis China. Similarly, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) lobbied US lawmakers to stifle Representative Pramila Jayapals conviction of the Modi governments’ revoking of the semi-autonomous status granted to Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The relationship between the Indian right and the diaspora has endured for decades. The BJP itself belongs to a larger set of political and civil society organizations called Sangh, which grew out of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing voluntary organization. form in 1925. The purpose of the Sangh is to promote Hindutva, a Hindu nationalist project in India. But beyond this vast network of diaspora-based ethnonationalist organizations, there is also potential for young Indo-Americans to tackle the current political state of India that threatens democracy and justice in the whole world. While Modi enjoys the support of most American Indians, younger generations are challenging the trend as a larger share disapproves of the prime minister, according to polling firm data. YouGov.

In the early 20th century, long before the hegemonic understanding of Indo-American identity was formed, South Asian immigrants from various religions and castes mobilized in the diaspora through groups like the Ghadar party to demand independence from colonial oppression. In the 1980s, in the era of Third World internationalism, university students initiated the American South Asian movement, motivated by a desire to bring identities closer together in the face of the rise of right-wing nationalism in India.

Current problem

In 2005, Indo-American Muslim organizers, led by the Indian American Muslim Council, successfully lobbied for Modi to be entry denied in the United States for serious violations of religious freedom due to his role in the Gujarat pogrom, where nearly 1,000 Muslims were killed. More recently, at a 2019 rally with the Prime Minister and Donald Trump in Houston called Howdy, Modi, thousands of activists gathered outside NRG Stadium to protest his visit. And in February, Seattle became the first city in the United States to to forbid caste discrimination, after strenuous efforts by Dalit-led anti-caste groups.

Our generation has the responsibility to perpetuate this tradition. For years, diaspora voices led by Muslim and Dalit organizers have persisted in challenging the ethnonationalism and casteism that have become a feature of Indianness at home and abroad. Many of these groups are first the struggle on the Hill and in human rights spaces, pushing back against their conservative counterparts and spotlighting a different Indian-American voice.

Groups like the Indian American Muslim Council, Hindus for Human Rights and Desis Rising Up and Moving, alongside other South Asian community organizations, have been at the forefront of protests condemning the anti-democratic and Hindu supremacist violence perpetrated by the Prime Minister. Modi and his fascist regime have decimated human rights, especially for minorities, in India and exported their Hindutva ideology across the world, a protest announcement read on Wednesday. The groups held rallies in New York City and DC and created solidarity Fundraising featuring artists from the diaspora. Human rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have teamed up to organize a screening of the banned BBC documentary on Modis’ instrumental role in the Gujarat pogrom. Similarly, the Coalition for Reclaiming Indian Democracy, made up of a number of Indian-American faith-based, anti-caste and allied organizations, is organizing a press conference on Modis’ human rights record on minorities and dissidents.

Too often, the burden of this work is left to those most affected. Growing up as an Indian-American from the hegemonic majority population enjoying caste privilege and raised in a tech hub, Indian politics felt largely removed from my own life. For me and for many others like me, culture and identity were deeply decontextualized from the privileges that shaped our experiences. By accepting a depoliticized Indo-American identity that sequesters Indianness in the realms of culture and aesthetics without addressing the role of caste, ethnicity and religion in creating power structures within of the Diaspora, we reject the systemic violence that many of us are already complicit in.

Of course, I don’t want to position the United States as morally superior, which would ignore America’s past and present, built on colonialism and anti-darkness. But for all its rhetoric around democracy and human rights, there is an inexcusable license granted to Modis’ violence by the Biden administration and American liberals. This selective focus is inseparable from a strong advocacy relationship: more than $4 billion in arms sales to India over the past decade, as well as FBI-led training for police in occupied Kashmir India, the largest in the world. militarized region.

When Modi arrives at the White House, no doubt photos of the two heads of state embracing will flood the media. Both liberals and conservatives will glorify unity among the world’s largest and oldest democracies. Violence, repression and authoritarianism will be ignored in the name of friendship, progress and security. Instead, young American Indians and Americans in general must join existing movements that act against this tacit approval of violence. It is up to us, as young people, to begin to fight against this violence, in honor of our history as an immigrant community, in solidarity with each other and in defense of democracy everywhere.