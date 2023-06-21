Connect with us

Modis’ US visit whitewashes far-right violence in India – The Nation

On Tuesday, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York ahead of his first official state visit to the United States in nearly a decade. The trip will include dinner with President Joe Bidena speech at Congress and an invitation-only event to speak to the Indo-American Diaspora.

Prior to the visit, President Biden rented Modi enthusiastically, telling the prime minister he was too popular and showing that democracies matter. The statement is ironic: Since Modi took power in 2014 as leader of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India has experienced what is widely described as democratic backslidingcharacterized by anti-minority and caste-based violence as well as a brutal crackdown on dissent.

Biden is not alone in giving the Indian PM a warm welcome; thousands American Indians are expected to come to Washington, DC, for the arrival of the Prime Ministers. The Indian presence in the United States is anything but apolitical, and most American Indians are favorable of Modi and the BJP. Despite its pluralistic origins, the Indo-American population in the United States is disproportionately made up of a highly self-selected group: when immigration boomed after the tech boom of the 1990s, the hegemonic majority came from the educated and Hindu circles privileged by the castes. Today, American Indians are one of the fastest growing and highest earning ethnic groups in the United States, helping to influence the affairs of the world’s most populous country.

Messages from the Biden administrations on Modi have been alarming. India is a vibrant democracy. Anyone who travels to New Delhi can see it for themselves, claimed John Kirby, the National Security Councils coordinator for strategic communications, at a recent White House press briefing. Last summer, I worked in New Delhi and witnessed first-hand the harassment and repression of journalists and Modis government activists. The Center for Equity Studies, like many civil society groups, has been targeted by policies created by the Modi government to stifle foreign funding for non-governmental organizations. On my first day in the NewsClick office, a colleague of mine pointed to an empty spot in the corner. This is the office of Gautam Navlakha, she said, referring to the prominent journalist and human rights defender. You won’t see him, though, because he’s been under arrest since 2018.

