Opinion: Why Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential bid is Donald Trump’s second coming





It’s a serious sign of something when up to 20% of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents tell pollsters they support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Democratic presidential nomination.

It may be a sign that their brains have been messed up by Wi-Fi radiation from their cell phones, which Kennedy says happens all the time.

Or maybe it’s a sign that high-speed 5G transmission towers are distorting people’s abilities to think clearly, yet another favorite Kennedy conspiracy theory.

Opinion columnist

Robin Abcarien

More likely, in my opinion, it’s a sign that some Democrats are worried about President Bidens’ advanced age, and that a (slightly) younger man from a beloved Democratic political dynasty seems at first glance offer a reasonable alternative.

Don’t be fooled.

Robert Kennedy Jr. is off his rocker.

It’s not entirely obvious at first, which is why there’s a bit of cognitive dissonance involved. Kennedy, after all, with his Kennedy hair, piercing blue eyes and blinding white smile, looks like presidential material. He’s an environmental lawyer who’s spent decades fighting for a cleaner environment (although his critics say he’s done more harm than good, or taken credit there. where none were won). His liberal good faith seems to be in good order. He talked about closing the wealth gap, restoring our ousted middle class, the urgency of dealing with global warming, and more.

And yet, when he opens his mouth, as he did for over three hours on the Joe Rogans podcast the other day, the nonsense that comes out is positively Trump-esque.

Wi-Fi radiation opens up your blood-brain barrier, and all those toxins in your body can now enter your brain, he told Rogan.

How Does Wi-Fi Open Your Blood-Brain Barrier? Rogan asked, in perhaps his most incisive follow-up question of the entire flattering puffcast.

Now you’ve gone beyond my expertise, Kennedy replied.

No duh.

Kennedy wants to seal our southern border permanently. He thinks the antidepressants are responsible for the mass killings. (Before the introduction of Prozac, we had almost none of these events, he told Elon Musk earlier this month during a conversation on Twitter Spaces.)

He believes that his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, were assassinated by the CIA, and he told Rogan that he, RFK Jr., could also be a target of intelligence agencies. information. (I’m aware of that danger, Kennedy says. I’m not afraid of it at all, but I’m not stupid about it and I’m taking precautions.)

He questioned the scientifically unassailable relationship between HIV and AIDS. He wrote a popular book demonizing Dr. Anthony Fauci, accusing the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of sabotaging AIDS treatments and calling him a powerful technocrat who helped orchestrate and execute the historic 2020s coup against western democracy. . (Fauci called Kennedy a very disturbed individual. I’m on Team Fauci.)

More dangerously, of course, Kennedy is a source of anti-vaccine misinformation. He embraced the prolifically debunked claim that vaccines cause autism. He is president of Childrens Health Defense, a virulently anti-vax group that positions itself, according to its website, as the global uprising against medical tyranny in defense of human rights.

The group is a megaspreader of vaccine misinformation on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. In a Facebook post, Kennedy claimed without proof that the COVID-19 vaccine is not safe for pregnant women. Studies have shown that there is no specific vaccine risk for pregnant women.

Kennedy also encouraged black Americans, who have suffered disproportionately from COVID-19, to be wary of COVID-19 vaccines, comparing them to the horrific Tuskegee syphilis study, in which over a 40-year period, Hundreds of black men were unwittingly denied medical treatment for syphilis as public health officials investigated the disease.

And yet, in 2021, when he and his third wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, hosted a holiday party at their Brentwood home, guests were instructed to get tested or get vaccinate against COVID-19.

I guess I’m not always the boss of my own house, Kennedy told Politico.

Once you’re on the anti-vax bandwagon, I guess it makes sense to blame almost all physical issues on the vaccination. Kennedy even suggested that the vaccines may have caused the disorder affecting his larynx, spasmodic dysphonia, making his voice shaky or strained. In 2007, however, he did not contradict Oprah Winfrey when, during an interview, she asked him about his genetic neurological condition and he replied that it had happened when he was in the early stages of his life. quarantine. In 2021, however, he told a podcaster he believed a flu shot might be the cause.

It is true that vaccination is extremely low risk, and there are cases of children injured by vaccines, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that childhood vaccines save at least 4 million lives worldwide per year, and adult vaccination also saves multitudes every year.

During the election campaign, Kennedy mostly downplayed his aversion to vaccines. Democrats, after all, are far more likely than Republicans to embrace vaccination. In a recent NBC News profile of Kennedy, journalist Brandy Zadrozny mentioned a Facebook group of Kennedy supporters who decided to brand their candidate a vaccine safety advocate to make his anti-vax sentiments more palatable to Democratic voters. .

Well, you can call it whatever you want. His views are dangerous and he belongs nowhere near the White House, or any position of real political power. He’s done enough damage already.

Kennedy dynasty, schmynasty.

@robinkabcarian

