Politics
Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator and accused him of sending a spy balloon to the United States
The president of the United States, Joe Biden, if I referred this martes to its counterpart in China, Xi Jinpinglike a dictator at an event in Kentfield, California to raise funds for his campaign re-election and one day later United States Secretary of State Antony Blinkenwas to meet Xi during a trip to China aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.
The reason Xi Jinping got so angry when he shot down that balloon full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there, says Biden.
It’s a great shame for dictators. deviated from its trajectorygo to Biden.
Biden, 80 and a candidate for re-election, also raised concerns about the Asian giant saying that China is in serious economic trouble.
We are now in a situation where he (Xi) wants to have a relationship again. Antony Blinken was just there, he did a good job and it will take time, Biden claimed.
In February of this year, a chinese sterilization ball fly over US airspace. This incident and exchanges of visits by American and Taiwanese officials have recently heightened tensions between United States and China.
Flashes and Xi agreed on Monday to stabilize the rivalry between Washington and Beijing so that it does not lead to a conflictbut failed to make any major breakthroughs during a rare visit from the Secretary of State a China.
What they agreed on was to continue the diplomatic compromise with more visits from US officials in the weeks and months to come.
Biden himself said on Monday he believed relations between the two countries were on the right track, and indicated that progress had been made during Blinken’s trip.
Biden assured on Tuesday that Xi had expressed concern over the Quadrilateral Security Dialoguea strategic group also called Quad which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States. The US president said he had already told Xi that the US had no intention of encircling China with the group.
Later this week, Biden will meet with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and China should be a subject of debate between the two leaders.
China called the US president’s comment ridiculous, Joe Bidenwhich equips its Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with dictators at a reception in California.
This comment from the American side is really ridiculous, very irresponsible and does not reflect reality.said Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, when asked about the statement during a regular briefing. East an open political provocationAGGREGATE.
US Secretary of State, Antoine Blink, said on Tuesday that during his recent visit to Beijing, he warned the leaders of the chinese diet of the deep concern of the United States at the information on their intelligence activities in Cuba.
He made it very clear that we would be deeply concerned about military or intelligence activities of the People’s Republic of China in Cubasaid the head of American diplomacy during a press conference in London.
It’s something we’re going to be watching very, very closely, and we’ve been very clear on that, he added on his arrival in the British capital after his trip to Beijing. We will protect our homeland, we will protect our interestsI insisted.
Officials in the United States say that China has established intelligence operations in Cubaoff the southeast coast of that country.
tuesday the newspaper the wall street journal also reported that China, Cuba negotiate new joint military training center on the island.
However, Blinken stressed that he still prefers to have a dialogue with China and highlighted the long relationship between Xi and US President Joe Biden.
It would be irresponsible not to dialogue, irresponsible because it makes the possibility of misunderstandings, miscalculations and therefore conflicts more likely, he said.
(With information from Reuters and AFP)
Continue reading:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.infobae.com/estados-unidos/2023/06/21/biden-se-refirio-a-xi-jinping-como-dictador-y-lo-acuso-de-enviar-un-globo-de-espionaje-a-eeuu/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator and accused him of sending a spy balloon to the United States
- Opinion: Why Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential bid is Donald Trump’s second coming
- Modis’ US visit whitewashes far-right violence in India – The Nation
- Hollywood Star Cuts is finalizing a massive acquisition!
- Stock market today: Declines in tech stocks further undermine the momentum of the Wall Street rally
- Google Pixel Tablet has an ingenious stylus storage solution
- ‘This is my home’: Imran Khan vows never to leave Pakistan – even if his life is in danger
- UK government debt surpasses GDP for first time in 62 years
- Extraction 2 Cast, Characters and Actors
- College football predictions for 2023 bowl games, playoff semifinals, national championship
- What to wear with a black summer dress
- International Yoga Day: Bollywood fitness queens Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty share asana videos