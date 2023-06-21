Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator and accused him of sending a spy balloon to the United States

Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator and accused him of sending a spy balloon into the United States. (AP)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, if I referred this martes to its counterpart in China, Xi Jinpinglike a dictator at an event in Kentfield, California to raise funds for his campaign re-election and one day later United States Secretary of State Antony Blinkenwas to meet Xi during a trip to China aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

The reason Xi Jinping got so angry when he shot down that balloon full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there, says Biden.

It’s a great shame for dictators. deviated from its trajectorygo to Biden.

Biden, 80 and a candidate for re-election, also raised concerns about the Asian giant saying that China is in serious economic trouble.

We are now in a situation where he (Xi) wants to have a relationship again. Antony Blinken was just there, he did a good job and it will take time, Biden claimed.

In February of this year, a chinese sterilization ball fly over US airspace. This incident and exchanges of visits by American and Taiwanese officials have recently heightened tensions between United States and China.

Flashes and Xi agreed on Monday to stabilize the rivalry between Washington and Beijing so that it does not lead to a conflictbut failed to make any major breakthroughs during a rare visit from the Secretary of State a China.

The reason Xi Jinping got so angry when he shot down that balloon full of spy gear is because he didn’t know it was there, Biden said. (Reuters)

What they agreed on was to continue the diplomatic compromise with more visits from US officials in the weeks and months to come.

Biden himself said on Monday he believed relations between the two countries were on the right track, and indicated that progress had been made during Blinken’s trip.

Biden assured on Tuesday that Xi had expressed concern over the Quadrilateral Security Dialoguea strategic group also called Quad which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States. The US president said he had already told Xi that the US had no intention of encircling China with the group.

Later this week, Biden will meet with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and China should be a subject of debate between the two leaders.

China called the US president’s comment ridiculous, Joe Bidenwhich equips its Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with dictators at a reception in California.

This comment from the American side is really ridiculous, very irresponsible and does not reflect reality.said Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, when asked about the statement during a regular briefing. East an open political provocationAGGREGATE.

US Secretary of State, Antoine Blink, said on Tuesday that during his recent visit to Beijing, he warned the leaders of the chinese diet of the deep concern of the United States at the information on their intelligence activities in Cuba.

He made it very clear that we would be deeply concerned about military or intelligence activities of the People’s Republic of China in Cubasaid the head of American diplomacy during a press conference in London.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that during his recent visit to Beijing, he alerted Chinese regime leaders to the deep concern of the United States over reports of its intelligence activities in Cuba. (Reuters)

It’s something we’re going to be watching very, very closely, and we’ve been very clear on that, he added on his arrival in the British capital after his trip to Beijing. We will protect our homeland, we will protect our interestsI insisted.

Officials in the United States say that China has established intelligence operations in Cubaoff the southeast coast of that country.

tuesday the newspaper the wall street journal also reported that China, Cuba negotiate new joint military training center on the island.

However, Blinken stressed that he still prefers to have a dialogue with China and highlighted the long relationship between Xi and US President Joe Biden.

It would be irresponsible not to dialogue, irresponsible because it makes the possibility of misunderstandings, miscalculations and therefore conflicts more likely, he said.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)

Continue reading:

Antony Blinken urged China to strengthen cooperation in the fight against fentanyl

Blinken and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister met in London

Antony Blinken warned Xi Jinping that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would have serious consequences for all countries in the world.