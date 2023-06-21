President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially revokes the Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic status in Indonesia





Jakarta, Merdeka News Online — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially revoked the corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic status in Indonesia. “As of today, the government has decided to revoke the pandemic status, and we are starting to enter the endemic,” Jokowi said via YouTube from the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday (6/21). Jokowi said the decision to revoke Covid-19 pandemic status was made taking into account the daily confirmation of close to zero Covid-19 cases. “A serological survey shows that 99% of Indonesians have the Covid-19 antibody. The WHO has also revoked the public health emergency status of the international convention,” he said. A pandemic is an outbreak of disease that occurs simultaneously in a large geographic area. The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic in March 2020. After almost three years, the WHO ended the Public Health Emergency of National Concern (USPPI) status but still declared Covid-19 a pandemic in June 2023. Unlike a pandemic, an endemic is an outbreak of a disease that only spreads in certain areas. Jokowi said some time ago that the government had decided that Indonesia would enter an endemic state, but it had not been announced. The change in status was taken into account from the drop in the number of daily and active cases and the expansion of the Covid-19 vaccination. The transition from pandemic to endemic means the dissolution of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force. The government will provide the Covid-19 vaccine as part of the normal service program for common infectious diseases. Jokowi said handling the Covid-19 pandemic was his toughest job as president since 2014. “For almost 10 years we have been working, indeed the hardest part is facing COVID-19. We really don’t know when it will end, how it will end and how long it will last for how many months or how many years, we don’t know,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said leaders of other major countries are also going through the same thing as not all countries have experience in handling a pandemic. On the other hand, Jokowi reminded people affected by Covid-19 to pay. “It’s to be careful if it’s already endemic, if you catch Covid-19, you have to pay. Currently it’s still supported by the government, as soon as an endemic enters -don’t applaud d first – you will pay for Covid-19. That’s the consequence,” he said. Source: Setkab.go.id



