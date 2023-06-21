Politics
Erdogan’s geopolitical maneuvers in Cyprus and Azerbaijan
Analysis: A tour of Azerbaijan and Cyprus, two countries with ongoing territorial disputes, may hint at Erdogan’s foreign policy goals as he begins his new five-year term as head of Turkey.
After winning his toughest re-election since taking power two decades ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has chosen the internationally unrecognized Turkish Republic of Cyprus (TRNC) and its close ally Azerbaijan as his first two destinations. foreigners to visit.
Touring regions with ongoing territorial disputes may hint at Erdogan’s foreign policy goals as he begins his new five-year term as head of Turkey.
Erdogan first visited the TRNC, a political entity created in 1983 that only Turkey recognizes. Cyprus was divided in 1974 after Ankara’s military intervention in the northern third of the island less than a week after a coup backed by the Greek junta.
The island has remained partitioned ever since, with Turkey maintaining a military presence of 35,000 troops in the TRNC.
“Erdogan is using these visits to send a clear signal to the international community that Turkey is the decisive player in the two disputed regions”
The Turkish president again advocated a two-state solution. “If there is a return to the negotiating table, the way to do it is to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” he stated.
He also insisted that the “just claims” of the Turkish Cypriots are “clear and unequivocal” and that they “never have been and will never be a minority”.
Erdogan then traveled to Azerbaijan, where he weighed in on another territorial dispute. In 2020, Azerbaijan captured large swaths of the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenian-backed forces in a war that killed 6,000 people. The enclave is internationally recognized as a legal part of Azerbaijan, although it has a large Armenian population and strong cultural and historical ties with Armenia.
In a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a close Ankara ally, Erdogan expressed his willingness to open a Turkish consulate in the Nagorno-Karabakh city of Shusha, which has cultural significance for Azeris and Armenians.
“We are ready to open our consulate whenever you wish”, he told Aliyev. “If we open a consulate in Choucha, it would be a message to the world and especially to Armenia.
Government of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently voiced its willingness to give up its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh in exchange for guarantees that the rights of Armenians are protected. Pashinyan also called for full recognition of Armenia’s territorial integrity from Azerbaijan within its Soviet-era borders.
In addition to seeking full sovereignty over Karabakh, Azerbaijan also demands the creation of the so-called Zangezur corridor to directly connect the main territories of Azerbaijan with its western enclave of Nakhchivan by land through the province of Syunik the southernmost of Armenia.
While Turkey supports the project, Iran opposes it, fearing that it will cut off its access to the South Caucasus and significantly reduce its influence there.
“President Erdogan’s decision to visit Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan should not be taken as surprising, given the historical background of such diplomatic visits, which has become a tradition,” said lead researcher Dr. Ali Bakir non-resident at Atlantic Council Scowcroft Middle East. Middle East Security Initiative and Programs, says The new Arabic.
“However, the timing of these visits, in the context of current local and regional conditions, gives them significant significance.”
Bakir also noted that the rise of Turkish nationalism, reinforced by the election results, provides a “lens” through which to interpret Erdogan’s two visits. Erdogan aims to “leverage his special momentum to advance certain strategic goals,” such as implementing the Zangezur Corridor and determining the fate of the TRNC.
“Turkey has long been a staunch ally of Azerbaijan, playing a pivotal role in recent years in helping Baku reclaim territories that Armenia had occupied for nearly three decades,” he said.
“Turkey will continue to maintain its close ties with Azerbaijan. The latter is seen as an essential element in Ankara’s desire to play a greater role in the region”
“However, progress on the Zangezur corridor has been hampered by Iranian intervention,” Bakir added. “Iran’s constant efforts to destabilize peace initiatives between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to curb Turkey’s growing influence in the Caucasus and Central Asia are evident in this obstruction.”
Bakir sees similarities between this and Turkey’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, notably the Annan plan for the island’s reunification, which he says has been ‘undercut by the Cypriots’ with the EU appearing to lose any interest in reunifying the island or “recognizing rights”. of the TRNC.
“In light of this stagnation, Erdogan may consider pushing Turkish states to recognize northern Cyprus, particularly if no tangible progress is expected in the foreseeable future,” he said.
The TRNC has previously declared he expects Azerbaijan to become the second country to officially recognize it.
Emil Avdaliani, a professor at European University and director of Middle East studies at Georgian think tank Geocase, also doesn’t see Erdogan’s travel choices as surprising.
“Turkey will continue to maintain its close ties with Azerbaijan. The latter is seen as a key element in Ankara’s drive to play a greater role in the region. Turkey is interested in a speedy resolution of the Karabakh issue and works closely with Azerbaijan,” he said. The new Arabic.
“Still, a lot will depend on the internal situation in Armenia and how Russia sees the problem,” he said. “However, it is clear that Moscow is distracted from the South Caucasus with the war in Ukraine. Its power and will to act are constantly being tested not only by Baku but also by its ally Yerevan.”
Erdogan is trying to fill this “nascent void” through the ongoing rapprochement with Armenia and the expansion of strategic ties with Azerbaijan.
“In a way, current trends indicate that a final solution to the Karabakh problem is near, and it will be Turkey that will benefit the most,” Avdaliani said.
Nicholas Heras, senior director of strategy and innovation at the New Lines Institute, believes Erdogan is using the visits to send a ‘clear signal to the international community’ that Turkey is the ‘decisive player’ in both regions. disputed.
“However, there are limits to the extent to which Turkey can advance its goals in Cyprus, not least because the Greek-majority region of Cyprus is part of the European Union,” he said. The new Arabic.
While EU states like Italy will lean towards Turkey’s position on Cyprus for pragmatic reasons aimed at strengthening relations with Ankara, most European states oppose any “final status condition”. imposed by Turkey on Cyprus”, just like the United States. These factors limit Erdogan’s “room for manoeuvre” on the issue.
“In Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation is much more in favor of Erdogan, especially because the Armenian government led by Pashinyan sees Turkey as the most docile actor and needs Ankara to pull Azerbaijan out of a constant state of conflict with Armenia,” Heras said.
“Iran is an actor who can make things very difficult for Erdogan in Nagorno-Karabakh and elsewhere in the Greater Middle East”
Armenia is also extremely vulnerable geopolitically. Its “nominal main patron”, Russia, is “inattentive at best” to Yerevan and “actively undermining it at worst” in order to “please” Baku.
“Azerbaijan is much more important geopolitically than Armenia because of the energy resources that Baku commands, and Moscow is sending Yerevan the signal to back down in Baku,” Heras said.
“Turkey, however, is much more concerned about Iran’s involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Iranian concerns over Azerbaijan’s partnership with Israel and the threat that Baku will support nationalist separatist movements. Azeris in the Azeri-majority regions of Iran,” he added.
“Iran is an actor who can make things very difficult for Erdogan in Nagorno-Karabakh and elsewhere in the Greater Middle East, and for this reason Ankara is trying to do everything it can to convince Tehran that the power of Turkey on the Azeri-Armenian conflict is a fait accompli.”
Paul Iddon is a freelance journalist based in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, who writes about Middle Eastern affairs.
