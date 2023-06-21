Opinion: Why Boris Johnson and Donald Trump won’t leave

Being bad has always been good for Boris Johnson. Ended Scandals plagiarism allegations, several business a blooper reel the length of Avatar from public blunders Disgrace is a godsend for the Briton Donald Trump, who now knows how to transform carelessness into wealth. So it’s no surprise he did it again last week, when a major inquiry found he deliberately misled Britain’s Parliament on multiple occasions during the pandemic via lockdown parties that challenged the very laws he had created. Monday, the House of Commons voted massively to accept the conclusions of the reports.

For those offences, Johnson reportedly received a 90-day suspension from the role of local parliamentarian he has retained since his term ended last summer. Yet the government’s chief merchant of chaos had other ideas: in a letter castigating the people’s court who was trying to bring him down, he resigned a few days before the publication of the results of the investigation. At the end of the weeks he was unveiled as a new columnist for the Daily Mail, for which he could earn a report $ 1.2 million per year a healthy complement to $6 million which he received within six months of leaving office as Prime Minister.

His critics insist that, megabucks aside, Johnson’s outing this time around will be his last. They seem to have forgotten, however, that the former overlord of England is infallible. At the same time his detractors publicly applauded his demise in the Commons, he gave a speech at a conference where he reportedly told the crowd that there was always another round . You can’t exile the inexorable, after all.

Politics is a popularity contest, and Johnson to use The language of trump always comes out a winner. Like his American equivalent, Johnson mixes affability and self-styled man of the people with a penchant for chaos that other leaders could neither bear nor return to. His three-year reign as Prime Minister included an investigation for giving public funds to a American businesswoman (who claimed to have had an affair), ignoring a report that one of his most senior colleagues was bullying staff accusations that he spent some $74,000 in political donor money to redecorate his home and become the first prime minister be punished for breaking the law while in office (alongside many other indiscretions).

Johnson is only ever at one of two extremes of political peril or staging a comeback and that’s exactly how he and the masses still entertained by the show love him. He is well aware that every spectacular outing and comeback serves to bolster his notoriety in the feverish conditions that also keep Trump in favor.

A Marist poll last week, Trump’s approval rating among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents was 76%, up eight points since February despite his numerous ongoing legal troubles. Johnson, for his part, marks twice as high among those who voted Conservative in the last general election as the current Prime Minister of England.

Trump and Johnson share the same strategy: If you never admit defeat, you can never be wrong, and saying it loud enough, enough times, will ultimately lead others to the same conclusion. That both leaders came from reality TV success (Johnson’s political rise is credited to his guest satirical British television show ) is no coincidence; they are very sensitive to underdog car accident stories that keep viewers hooked. They play apparent calamity to their advantage on and off the political scene. Since stepping down as prime minister, Johnson has remained a regular on the dinner circuit, revamping his indiscretions as well-paid anecdotes delivered over port and cheese.

Their ousting led neither to a retreat, but rather granted them a full-time position in the public consciousness minus the scrutiny of being in office.

The inquest’s findings are damning, but those who think it will be the end of Johnson or his career are missing the mark. The frequency of his transgressions has actually helped desensitize voters to what might once have been shocking a phenomenon that Trump has exploited endlessly. In this calendar year alone, Trump has become the first former US president to face federal royaltieswas indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, is being investigated for his role in the Capitol riots and potential election interference and was found liable to sexual abuse. After months of flipping from suit to suit, he remains the Republican front-runner for 2024. Another White House win would make him downright untouchable.

When chaos is your calling card, there’s simply no turning back.

Charlotte Lyton is a London-based journalist.