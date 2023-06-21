May 9 crackdown: why the Pakistani army is targeting the Imran Khans party PTI





The party founded by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan is in shambles weeks after supporters took to the streets to protest the arrests of politicians.

The protests have snowballed into deadly riots targeting military installations across the country. Today, thousands of party workers and activists have been imprisoned and high-profile figures have defected. Local media have been ordered not to mention Mr Khan’s name on air, and the capital is littered with posters glorifying the Pakistani military and denouncing the May 9 perpetrators.

Who is responsible for the May 9 riots in Pakistan? As the military moves to oust former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, some Pakistanis, looking to the not-so-distant past, say the fury is misdirected.

Indeed, Pakistan’s mighty military, which recently vowed to stop meddling in the country’s political affairs, has launched a campaign to dismantle the very party it helped bring to power in 2018.

Despite the dangers of speaking out against the military, journalists and politicians question the fairness of the persecution of ordinary supporters of Mr Khan while the real architects of his rise, the military establishment, remain largely intact .

Every child knows who the real culprits are, says political commentator Gul Bukhari. Puppets are important. They played a role… but if that’s where it ends, it’s not going to solve our problems.

Pakistan’s mighty military is cracking down on the party founded by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, weeks after its supporters took to the streets to protest the arrests of politicians. These protests snowballed into deadly riots targeting military installations across the country, and now the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party is in shambles.

Thousands of workers and party activists were imprisoned. More than 100 personalities from the PTI have defected. Rights groups denounced the intimidation of sympathetic journalists last week after several foreign commentators were charged with sedition, and local media were ordered not to mention Mr Khan’s name at the press conference. antenna. Islamabad and the nearby town of Rawalpindi are littered with posters glorifying the Pakistani military and denouncing the perpetrators of 9 May, a day the military called Pakistan 9/11, although commentators around the world say it looks like more to the January 6 attack on the US Congress.

Indeed, the military, which recently vowed to stop meddling in the country’s political affairs, has launched an organized campaign to dismantle the very party it helped bring back to power in 2018. Despite the dangers of Rising up against the military, journalists and politicians question the fairness of the persecution of ordinary supporters of Mr. Khan while the real architects of his rise, the military establishment, remain largely untouched.

Pakistan’s military has a history of reacting harshly to real or perceived attacks on its preeminence, said Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States. The May 9 attacks on military facilities and installations were larger than anything the military has faced before. … The repression in response has also been disproportionate and brutal.

KM Chaudhary/AP

Show legend Hide legend

Imran Khan (centre) leaves after appearing in court, in Lahore, Pakistan, June 7, 2023. Mr Khan is facing more than 100 court cases and has also been charged with terrorism for incitement to violence.

Imran Project

In the early 2000s, towards the end of General Pervez Musharraf’s military rule, the exiled leaders of Pakistan’s two traditional ruling parties, the Pakistan Muslim League and the Pakistan People’s Party, pledged to cooperate in restoring democracy run by civilians. Through this alliance, Pakistan saw its first peaceful transfer of power between civilian governments in 2013. Seeing its influence threatened, the military began to promote Mr. Khan and the PTI, a populist party that had enjoyed limited success until ‘now. indicate.

They decided to do whatever it took to overthrow this understanding between the existing political forces in the country by injecting Imran Khan into the system, says political commentator and activist Gul Bukhari. They had to kidnap people; they had to torture people; they had to gag the media to ensure victory for former cricketers in the 2018 election.

Like virtually every political leader before him, Mr Khan eventually fell out with his benefactors and, after his ousting last year, he began to portray himself as an opponent of the military’s outsized role in politics. It was in this context that his supporters took to the streets on May 9 and attacked the army command center in Rawalpindi, as well as the corps commander’s residence in Lahore.

According to Ms Bukhari, who was kidnapped by intelligence agencies in 2018 for her criticism of the military, the crackdown on Mr Khan’s party will only have legitimacy if the generals who brought him to power power are also prosecuted. Every child knows who the real culprits are, she says. Puppets are important. They played a role… but if that’s where it ends, it’s not going to solve our problems.

His comments are echoed by Islamabad-based journalist and vlogger Asad Ali Toor. The real architects of the Imran project play golf while ordinary people who believed their propaganda rot in jail, he says.

Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Show legend Hide legend

Supporters of Imran Khan block a highway during a protest against his arrest in Karachi, Pakistan on May 9, 2023.

Complicated paths to justice

However, not everyone agrees that going after the generals is a feasible strategy. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a former senator, says the long history of military interference has created a slippery slope.

If prosecuting the architects of the Imran project is the right and politically correct position to take, then what about those who orchestrated the overthrow of democracy in 99? he asks. Why even stop there and not go back further and pursue the architects of the Nawaz Sharif project in the 80s to set the record straight?

Military interference has been a constant in Pakistani politics, he explains, but when it benefits one part of the elite at the expense of another, we see tantrums.

Mr Khokhar argues that the biggest impact of the May 9 riots was to give the military an excuse to show off its might. When tokens are down, proportionality is hardly a concern in third world countries. It’s about establishing or re-establishing your position as the ultimate power center, he says. As a result, the space for discussion around rights and freedoms has shrunk considerably. … Fears that a lawsuit could turn into a persecution are not unfounded.

There are still others who question the effectiveness of the media blackout on Mr. Khan and his party.

Similar actions in the past have not produced the expected results, says journalist Absar Alam, who was shot dead by unknown assailants after criticizing the army during Mr Khan’s tenure. Ideologies cannot be defeated by silencing voices, but I doubt Imran has an ideology. He wants power at all costs, so let’s see.

