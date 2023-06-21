Politics
Tesla will be in India soon, says Elon Musk after meeting Prime Minister Modi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday reiterated his company’s plans to invest significantly in India to manufacture electric cars without giving a specific timeline after a fantastic meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York.
Musk, whose Tesla has created a revolution in the global electric vehicle market, also said he plans to visit India next year at the invitation of Modi, who is pushing for new investments from American companies. in India.
Nice to meet you today @elonmusk! We had multi-faceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality, Modi quoted Musks’ tweet in which he wrote, It was an honor to see each other again.
Great to meet you today @Elon Musk! We had multi-faceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality. https://t.co/r0mzwNbTyN pic.twitter.com/IVwOy5SlMV
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023
Tesla has been teasing its entry into the Indian market for a few years, even as other traditional players come up with new models of electric vehicles to meet growing demand. India’s insistence that Tesla produce its vehicles in the country and not allow the import of Chinese-made cars is said to have delayed the entry of global electric vehicle majors into India, one of the largest vehicle markets in the world.
Read also I’m a fan of Modi, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk after meeting in New York
I am quite excited about India’s future as India offers more promise than any other major country. He (Modi) really cares about India and he pushes us to make big investments in India, which we tend to do, but we just have to wait for the right moment, Musk told reporters after meeting Modi in an upscale hotel in New York.
Musk was the first business executive to meet Modi, who arrived in New York on the first leg of his state visit to the United States. After participating in the ninth celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations, Modi will travel to Washington DC where he will be welcomed by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
Recalling Modis’ visit to the Tesla factory in 2016, Musk said the Indian prime minister really wanted to do the right thing for India and was pushing for more companies to come to India. It’s his job. I am a fan of Modi, said the president of Twitter.
However, Musk did not give a categorical deadline for Teslas to enter India, but confirmed his visit to India next year. The owner of Tesla also said that India has great potential to create solar power which is one of the models of creating sustainable energy in front of the world.
Sales of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, are accelerating in the country with 12.47 lakh units sold in fiscal year 2023 from 4.55 lakh units. Several traditional players like Tata Motors, MG and Hyundai are currently offering electric cars in different segments, while local companies are setting up huge factories to manufacture electric scooters.
Besides Musk, Modi is also likely to sit down with the CEOs of the biggest US and global companies in Washington DC to sell India hard as several US companies plan to shift their base from China in the wake of the Covid pandemic. -19.
He is likely to explain the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programs launched by his government for various sectors, including electronics and semiconductor factories, and other initiatives taken to attract new investment. .
Apple, based in Cupertino, has increased production of its flagship iPhones in India through its contractors like Foxconn and Pegatron who have invested huge sums in their factories outside Chennai, while Cisco announced its intention to manufacture from Chennai in India. Foxconn is also building massive manufacturing plants in Karnataka and Telangana.
(The writer is in the United States for a study trip on countering misinformation sponsored by the United States Department of State)
