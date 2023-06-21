Politics
Joe Biden, set to welcome Prime Minister Modi, calls China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’ | world news
President Joe Biden’s remarks calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator and China a country in “real economic trouble” drew swift condemnation from China on Wednesday, opening a new rift just after the two countries agreed on interim measures to stabilize relations. (CLICK HERE FOR PM Modi US Visit Live Updates)
In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning condemned Biden’s unusually pointed comments as wildly absurd and irresponsible.
The clash of words comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing on Monday aimed at breaking the ice in a relationship that has hit an all-time low.
Although both sides viewed these talks as productive, they did not yield any significant breakthrough beyond an agreement to return to a broad agenda of cooperation and competition.
China’s swift response to Biden, a president known for seemingly offbeat remarks that venture beyond his administration’s policies, raises questions as to whether his remarks would undo the limited progress that was made on the carefully planned trip. designed from Blinken or whether the two parties would move on.
Biden’s characterization of China comes as the campaign for next year’s presidential election is already taking off, with Republicans accusing him of being weak on China.
Biden was also preparing to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington on Wednesday night for a lavish state visit whose central theme will be a shared distrust of China.
Biden, at a fundraiser in California on Tuesday night, referred to the two-week flyby in January and February of what the United States says is a Chinese spy balloon. The surprise appearance of the balloon above the American sky troubled relations and transfixed the American public.
Speaking to wealthy donors at the event for his 2024 re-election campaign, Biden portrayed Xi as out of touch and embarrassed by the incident, which ended in the military shooting down the balloon. air just off the east coast.
The reason Xi Jinping was so upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy gear is that he didn’t know it was there,” Biden told the crowd.
No, I’m serious, he added. “It was the great embarrassment of dictators, when they didn’t know what had happened.
Biden also played down trade competition from China, which is the world’s second-largest economy after the United States but is struggling to emerge from COVID-era financial woes.
By the way, I promise you, don’t worry about China. Worry about China, but don’t worry about China,” Biden said. ” I really think so. China is experiencing real economic difficulties.
Biden’s remarks came hours after his secretary of state, in an interview with MSNBC, called on both countries to put the balloon incident behind them, saying it was a chapter that needed to be closed.
In Beijing on Wednesday, Mao told reporters that Biden’s remarks “completely run counter to the facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and seriously undermine China’s political dignity.”
This is a blatant political provocation, Mao said.
Mao also reiterated the Chinese version of the balloon episode, saying the balloon was intended for meteorological research and was accidentally blown off course.
On Wednesday, the White House signaled that Biden had no plans to back down from his comments. A senior administration official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said it should come as no surprise that Biden is speaking candidly about China and the differences we have.
The official added that U.S. administration officials, including Biden, are not alone in speaking bluntly about the differences in public and private dialogue between the leaders of the two countries.
The official added that Blinken had a good trip, that progress had been made and that the administration expected to build on that progress.
US-China tensions have escalated for years as rivalry grows over trade and global influence. Tensions have been heightened by repeated flare-ups, including over the ball, US tariffs, China sanctions and Taiwan autonomy.
The US is pressuring China to adopt direct communications between Biden, Xi and other senior US and Chinese military and civilian officials as a way to defuse tensions and prevent incidents from escalating into hostilities open.
Despite the administration’s diplomatic efforts to mollify relations, analysts point to Republican political pressure and note that Biden appears to regularly step out of script to criticize Xi.
Bonnie Glaser, Asia director of the George Marshall Fund of the United States, pointed to Biden’s state of the union address in February on Wednesday, shortly after the balloon flight, as Republican lawmakers in the audience heckled him about China and other issues. Waving a finger in the air, Biden exclaimed: Name me a world leader who would switch places with Xi Jinping! Name me one! Name me one!”
For Biden, he faces a lot of criticism from the right. He doesn’t want to be seen as soft on China. He views Xi Jinping as a dictator,” Glaser said.
And he’s not very good… at differentiating between what should be said in public and what should be said in private, Glaser said. “And the relationship is paying the price. There’s no doubt about it.
Xi was likely upset by the claim that he had not been fully briefed on the balloon incident, said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at London University School of Oriental and African Studies and an observer of long standing in Chinese politics.
My feeling is that Xi may not want to overreact and put the relationship on ice, Tsang said in an email.
The initial Republican response to Biden’s remarks was approving. That’s an apt description of their system of government, said Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee.
As Xi rules a country officially named the People’s Republic of China, he faces no limits on his terms as head of state, army commander and leader of the ruling Communist Party, which does not tolerates no challenge to his authority.
In California, Biden had told donors that Xi wanted to have a relationship again.
Blinken went there… did a good job, and it’s going to take time,” he said.

