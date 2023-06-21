After talks with Prime Minister, FLOTUS shares details of State dinner





Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States: find all the live updates of the visit here. I

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States live: On Wednesday June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US First Lady Jill Biden and several Indian National Science Foundation students from Virginia after arriving in Washington DC for the second leg of his three-day visit. . Modi kicked off the second day of his visit to the United States by leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The event has achieved Guinness World Records for most nationalities attending any yoga event. After landing in Washington, the Indian Prime Minister was received by expatriates and the Indian and American national anthems were played at the Joint Andrews Air Force Base in Washington DC. In Washington, Modi is expected to take part in a briefing led by Donald Lu, the US State Department’s assistant secretary for South and Central Asia. He will also meet with top business leaders, including Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of semiconductor giant Micron, General Electric CEO Lawrence Culp Jr, and Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson. He will also have private talks with US President Joe Biden and then participate in a private engagement with the President and First Lady. In case you missed the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN, watch the full event here: First Lady Jill Biden also arranged a side trip for him to Virginia. Typically, the first lady takes a visiting leader’s spouse on an outing, but since Modi was traveling alone, she arranged for the couple to visit the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia. At the National Science Foundation event, the First Lady and Prime Minister Modi interacted with students from the United States and India. They also participated in a moderated conversation, providing a platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas. Check out glimpses of Modi’s day so far: Meanwhile, on the issue of the United States raising alleged human rights abuses in India, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that President Joe Biden expected to raise concerns of ‘democratic backsliding’ but that he would not ‘admonish Modi’. on the subject. In case you missed it, here are previews of PM Modi’s first day in the US: PM Modi dignitaries met so far: After his arrival, Prime Minister Modi held talks with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, investor Ray Dalio, Lebanese-American essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb, senior Bank official world Paul Romer and Indian-born singer Falu Shah.

Prime Minister Modi also participated in meetings with several prominent figures, including Jeff Smith, an accomplished author and researcher at Heritage’s Asian Studies Center, and Michael Froman, a former US trade representative and diplomat.

Furthermore, Modi met Peter Agre, a highly regarded American doctor and Nobel laureate, and also engaged with Chandrika Tandon, a renowned musical artist.

Daniel Russel, an esteemed former US diplomat, and Elbridge A Colby, a bureaucrat, also held talks with the Indian Prime Minister.

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, interacted with PM Modi during his visit to the National Science Foundation.

PM Modi also met H Lawrence Culp Jr, Chairman and CEO of General Electic and CEO of General Electric Aerospace. FLOTUS Jill Biden shares details regarding Modi’s state dinner Speaking to reporters, First Lady Jill Biden revealed details regarding the highly anticipated State Dinner, hosted by President Biden and the First Lady and said, “Tomorrow evening the guest will cross the South Law in a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron- colored flowers at every table in the colors of the Indian flag.” The dishes that will be served during the visit have been displayed and will include salads of pickled millet and grilled corn kernels, among others. Guest Chef Nina Curtis elaborated further and said, “We are very happy that India is leading efforts to celebrate the International Year of Millet. We have incorporated pickled millets into our menu. The first lady added that after dinner there will be performances by Grammy-winning violinist Joshua Bell and South Asian acapella group Penn Masala from the University of Pennsylvania. Biden added that Penn Masala “brings a little piece of my hometown to the White House with songs inspired by the sounds of India.” “Welcome to the United States, PM Modi”: Jill Biden During an interaction with Indian students at the National Science Foundation with Prime Minister Modi, the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, said: “With this official visit, we bring together the oldest and greatest democracies of the world”. But our relationship is not just about governments, we celebrate families and friendship between the two countries. The U.S.-India partnership is deep and extensive as we tackle global challenges together. Education is an issue close to the hearts of PM Modi and mine: First Lady of the United States Jill Biden Over 50 million skilled in AI: PM Modi Speaking at the National Science Foundation in Virginia, alongside First Lady Jill Biden, PM Modi said: “Under Skill India, we have trained over 50 million people in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, drones and more.” “We can think of launching a teacher exchange program between India and the United States. To increase the engagement of scientists and entrepreneurs around the world with Indian institutions, we have launched GIAN – Global Initiative of Academic Networks – in 2015. I am delighted to tell you that under this, 750 faculty members from USA came to India.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indra Devta’s blessings made arrival more special: Modi after Washington arrival After arriving in Washington DC, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The warmth of the Indian community and Indra Devta’s blessings made the arrival even more special.” load more Published:June 21, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

