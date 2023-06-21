Why Donald Trump’s documents are important





It matters.

Cornell Policy Review: Nearly a year before Mar-a-Lago’s research, The New York Times reported that the CIA revealed that an unusually large number of foreign citizens serving as US government informants had been killed, arrested or compromised by rival intelligence services. agencies.

Chance? Or have unsecured documents been stolen? Or leak?

Or worse. We learned long ago that trusting Donald Trump is madness. It’s a national security sieve.

It mattered when CIA agent Valarie Plame was unmasked after her husband discredited Niger’s yellowcake uranium sales work that led to the Iraq War debacle. This security breach resulted in the conviction of George W. Bush’s Chief of Staff, Scooter Libby.

It matters now. Of the 13,000 classified documents recovered, 18 labeled Top Secret related to Iranian war contingencies, nuclear secrets and Chinese intelligence.

WE INTERRUPT THIS REGULARLY SCHEDULED CHRONICLE FOR CERTAIN MANDATORY THINGS:

What about Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deletion of her emails? FBI Director James Comey (a registered Republican) avoided charges because the case lacked criminal intent, the historic bar for prosecutions. Comey later questionably ignored another precedent, torpedoing Clinton’s campaign by announcing the discovery of more emails 11 days before the 2016 election.

The ensuing investigation did not alter Comey’s initial conclusion. The charges were unjustified. However, the damage was done and led to the election of the most immoral, dangerous, delusional, narcissistic, sociopathic and criminal president of all time.

But, go ahead, Trumpets (we’re playing you), bleat about the Deep State’s double standards. The facts do not confirm this.

What about the classified documents stored next to Joe Biden’s Corvette? First, congratulations to Joe for buying American. Also, for following protocol and immediately delivering the documents, 16 of them classified, to the National Archives, as Mike Pence did with classified documents in his possession. It’s not a hanging.

Politicians routinely keep files for their memoirs, but they don’t routinely contain top-secret war plans that could get American soldiers or CIA agents killed.

What about Hunter Biden’s laptop? Tellingly, Attorneys General Jeff Session and Bill Barr, the latter the most politically compromised AG since Nixon’s John Mitchell, did nothing. However, if there’s anything out there beyond the obscure cashing in on his name like Jared Kushner did to the tune of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, by all means blame it. the, and if it leads to President Biden, so be it. We await such evidence.

The great divider between fashionable fascism and democracy is constitutional law.

Let the chips fall where they can.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, summed up the civilian divisions that Trump purposely created. The country will go through anguish and turmoil. It could have been avoided if he had just returned the documents when asked to do so.

Why didn’t Trump hand over the documents? The exit ramp was offered. Were they for sale? After all, he shamelessly monetized the presidency. He has no loyalty. He preferred dictators to democracy.

Perhaps the simplest explanation is that it is an amalgam of arrogance, stubbornness and stupidity. But prodigious ignorance is no defense.

This is the law. He faces 37 charges, including provisions of the Espionage Act.

He clearly lied and obstructed. The criminal intent is obvious.

No citizen since Jefferson Davis has endangered America as much as Trump, and the 43% Republicans and irresponsible politicians who still slavishly support him.

Tony Bender writes an exclusive weekly column from North Dakota for Forum News Service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforum.com/opinion/columns/bender-why-donald-trumps-documents-matter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos