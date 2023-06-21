MPs launch House of Lords inquiry after Boris Johnson graces list row

The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) announced the investigation, with the aim of examining the size and role of peers in the second chamber, as well as the role and powers of the organ of verification, the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC).

It comes after former Prime Minister Johnson’s honors list sparked outrage. After he was found guilty by the Privileges Committee of misleading the Commons and then resigned as a Tory MP, there have been calls for the honors list to be quashed, with hundreds of thousands signing a petition to block nominations.

And, Labor leader Keir Starmer reportedly intends to flood the House of Lords with new peers to level the playing field if his party wins the next election.

Starmer has been called out across the political spectrum for the plan, as he had previously repeatedly pledged to abolish the unelected chamber altogether.

William Wragg, a Conservative MP and chairman of PACAC, is a vocal critic of Johnson.

There are currently 263 Conservative peers, 183 crossbench, 174 Labour, 84 LibDems and 36 unaffiliated members. The second house also has 25 bishops, six DUP peers, two Greens, two Ulster Unionist Party, one independent Conservative, one independent Social Democrat, one member of Plaid Cymru and the Lord Speaker.

Overall, the Lords has 779 members, while the Commons has 650.

The inquiry should examine whether the current appointment system produces an efficient and trustworthy chamber and whether the rules relating to the process can be improved.

MPs are also calling for evidence to be submitted on the Lords’ relationship with the House of Commons and to examine how effectively the second chamber performs its role as a review chamber.

Wragg said: The House of Lords plays an important constitutional role in Britain’s political system, but there have long been concerns about its size, composition and the appointment process.

Previous parliamentary committee inquiries have concluded with clear recommendations to reduce the size of the chamber and reform the appointments process to maintain confidence in the Lords.

The government has pledged to review the issue, but five years later we have seen no sign of reform and many new members continue to be appointed.

Debates about sweeping reform of the second chamber have been going on for decades, but this survey aims to examine the immediate issues that cannot wait for such reform to be addressed.

The survey topics will focus on the appointment process, the reforms that could be made and whether guidelines should be produced to govern the plan.

It will also consider whether HOLAC is effectively fulfilling its role and whether changes are needed in the scope of its role and powers.

MPs will also consider the effectiveness of the Lords at their current size, whether there should be a limit on the number of peers and whether there should be a term limit. There are still a number of members of Lords who are life or hereditary peers.

The effectiveness of the process for suspending or removing peers from the Lords will also be investigated.