VIDEO: Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Pakistan was considered for some concessions, Imran Khan makes a big demand





During his interview, Imran Khan also accused India of stirring up hostility with Pakistan.

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Embattled former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a startling claim that he was to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pakistan in some sort of quid pro quo with the Indian government. Imran Khan made this claim in an interview. with Atlantic Council, an American think tank. Imran Khan spoke out on a number of issues, including former Pakistani army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, who spoke about his country’s poor preparedness for war.

“There was supposed to be a quid pro quo. India was supposed to make concessions, give some sort of roadmap for Kashmir and then we were to welcome Narendra Modi. But that never materialized, so it’s not never went further than that,” Imran Khan said.

On Qamar Jawed’s Bajwa statement that Pakistan has no fuel for its tanks to fight a war with India, Imran Khan said, “Who wants war with India? Why would we want a war with India. The two civilized countries should resolve their dialogue through dialogues. If we cannot resolve it through dialogues, we can continue to talk. First, war is never an option.

“General Bajwa himself floated the idea that India should make concessions first and then we would invite him to Pakistan,” Khan said of Bajwa’s statement on preparing for the war of the Pakistan.

“I tried my best to mend the relationship with India. In fact, my first statement was ‘you come one step to us, we come two steps to you. I tried everything but I came across this brick wall,” he added.

