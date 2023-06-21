Politics
Indian leader Modi uses yoga ‘to unite’ at UN ahead of Biden meeting, but many see him as a divider
The United Nations – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced himself to ambassadors, UN staff, journalists and guests on a sea of yellow yoga mats on the North Lawn of the world body’s headquarters in New York on Wednesday morning as a man on a mission of unification.
“You are gathered here as the United Nations at the meeting point of all humanity,” said the head of this may already be the most populous nation in the world said to the crowd before sitting down on his own yoga mat to join the session. “Yoga means to unite.”
The timing of Modi’s visit to New York coincided with Wednesday’s International Yoga Day – a global occasion that the Indian leader himself pushed the UN to designate in 2014.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking to the crowd, said yoga “connects us to our planet, which needs our protection so badly”.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi and Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed also spoke at the event.
Modi was in New York at the start of a four-day visit to the United States, which will include a historic White House meeting with President Biden at the end of the week.
India, the UN and the war in Ukraine
India has recently come under the spotlight at the UN due to the Modi government’s decision to abstain from voting on resolutions demanding that Russia halt its invasion of Ukraine. India, like fellow Asian giant China, has instead made repeated calls for peace talks.
India depends on Russia for almost 60% of its defense equipment. Like China, Delhi has also controversially increased its purchases of cheap Russian oil since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
A unifier or a divider?
Despite his message of unity and unity at the UN on Wednesday, at home Modi’s critics and political opponents accuse him of pursuing a divisive political agenda, marginalizing India’s 220 million Muslims.
The Indian leader has long denied accusations that he and his party are deliberately driving a sectarian wedge into Indian society, but right-wing organisations, including members of Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), have spoken openly about their vision to transform secular India. in a Hindu Rashtra (nation).
Earlier this year, the Indian government banned the airing of a BBC documentary which examined Modi’s role in the deadly religious riots that hit Gujarat in 2002 when he was chief minister of India. State in western India.
More than 1,000 Muslims were killed by Hindu mobs during the riots, which erupted after 59 Hindu pilgrims died in a fire on a train. The Muslims were accused of attacking the train. In a trial nine years later, 31 were convicted and 63 others released due to lack of evidence.
Modi has faced allegations of complicity in the riots that followed the train fire for failing to subdue Hindu mobs that raged in Gujarat.
Modi has always denied the allegations, and more than a decade later, in 2013, a Supreme Court panel said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.
American-Indian relations
India is an important trade and security partner of the United States. President Biden has not had the kind of close personal relationship that his predecessor Donald Trump seemed to have with Modi, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters this week that in any meeting among leaders, “we make our point of view known” on issues of human rights, religious freedom and other matters.
“We do it in a way where we’re not looking to lecture or assert that we don’t have challenges ourselves,” he added. “At the end of the day, the question of where politics goes and the question of democratic institutions in India will be determined in India by the Indians. It will not be determined by the United States,” Sullivan said.
Michael Kugelman, director of the Institute for South Asia at the Wilson Center think tank, told CBS News that “the US-India relationship will continue to be dogged by questions about the administration neglecting rights issues. in India, particularly because it is committed to maintaining a values-based foreign policy”. . But at the end of the day, the United States’ record of promoting democracy is always selective. In the case of a strategic partner like India, the United States will let interests, not values, guide the relationship.
“Elevating rights to a key priority in the relationship would jeopardize a partnership that American interests demand remain strong,” he said.
“There has been a long-standing and stable increase in the US-India strategic partnership, and what happens in a particular country does not necessarily reflect America’s strategic interests,” acknowledged Neelanjan Sircar, senior researcher at the Center for Policy Research. in Delhi.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/india-narendra-modi-yoga-un-biden-meeting-many-see-him-as-a-divider/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China blasts Biden for calling Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’: ‘Extremely absurd and irresponsible’
- Bret Baiers’ interview with Donald Trump attracts 2.6 million viewers
- Indian leader Modi uses yoga ‘to unite’ at UN ahead of Biden meeting, but many see him as a divider
- Bullish UK inflation puts pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.
- Show Kitchen offers a cooking demonstration | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Fantasy Football: Top Breakaway Quarterbacks Including Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
- ‘Hanging by a thread’: Planet Tracker warns transparency is key to fashion’s green credibility
- Generative AI does not automate the path to business model innovation
- Global monkey torture ring exposed by BBC – BBC News
- New York Health Dept. Confirms Third Rabies Animal in Essex County
- An earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale was felt in Salt Lake County
- VIDEO: Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Pakistan was considered for some concessions, Imran Khan makes a big demand