Bret Baiers’ interview with Donald Trump attracts 2.6 million viewers





TOPSHOT – Former US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering a speech at the Trump National Golf… [+] Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey on June 13, 2023. Trump appeared in court in Miami for arraignment on 37 federal charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, misrepresentation and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified documents after leaving office. (Photo by Ed JONES/AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Bret Baiers’ interview with former President Donald Trump drew an audience of 2.6 million viewers Monday night, making Special Report with Bret Baier the highest-rated show in cable news among 25 viewers. at 54, the key demographic valued by advertisers. The show finished second overall in total viewership, up 50% from its June average.

The interview sparked strong interest, as Baier confronted Trump with his election lies about the 2020 presidential election when Trump insisted he was re-elected Baier told Trump you lost the election of 2020.

BEDMINSTER, NJ – June 13: Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking during… [+] an event at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, following a first court appearance at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Washington Post via Getty Images

Baier also pressed Trump on his time in the White House, why so many people he hired to work in his administration had become fierce critics, and how he thought he could get independent voters to support him given his setbacks. legal, including the federal government. case accusing Trump of mishandling government records.

Asked about the documents and why Trump didn’t just return them when asked, the former president said he was too busy. The only way for the National Archives to retrieve the documents, he said, would be to say please, please, could we retrieve them?

The ratings for Special Report’s Monday Night TV broadcast were up more than 20% from the show-to-date average, and 68% in the key demo from the month-to-date average. day for June.

Boosted by Trump’s interview, which was widely covered on Fox and the other cable news networks, Fox News Channel won prime time Monday night, with an average audience of 1.9 million viewers and 235,000 viewers in key demo. FNCs The Five was the highest rated show in cable news among total viewers, with an audience of 2.8 million viewers.

