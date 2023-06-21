Imran Khan on Kashmir: ‘PM Modi would come to PAK and talk about Kashmir’, Imran says





Islamabad. Pakistan Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI), Imran Khan, said the Pakistani government was working on a peace proposal on the Kashmir issue in 2019, and New Delhi A “sort of roadmap” was said by the Indian Prime Minister was also due to visit Pakistan on this issue. Taking the name of former Pakistani army chief Qamar Bajwa, he said he also backed the proposal.

He said that India abolished the special status of Kashmir in 2019, despite such an important decision, the Pak government was moving forward with this proposal. Imran revealed this in an interview with Atlantic Council, a leading American think tank. Let’s say Imran’s relations with the former army chief were very good, but there was a breakdown in their relationship when his government fell in the parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022.

Imran also raised questions about the preparedness of the Pakistani army against India and also criticized the former army chief over it. Let us tell you that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relationship with the mighty Pakistani military, which has ruled this country for more than half the time, is the worst in recent years. The reason is that after Imran went to jail, his followers attacked several Pak Military facilities.

The plan, believed to have been drawn up by Bajwa, which includes reinstating the ceasefire along the Line of Control, trade talks and a possible visit by the Indian prime minister, said Khan did not believe in the resolution problems by military means. Imran said he did not recall the agreement on the trade sector, but he knew that at the time it was about compensation in which India also had to make concessions. Amid these troubles, Imran was set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said there was no discussion about it later, and that plan stayed that way. Let us tell you that in the Pakistani media these days talks have been reported on behalf of Bajwa to advance the peace proposal for India. It also included the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan. However, this plan could never work. After this revelation from Imran, no response has been revealed from India’s top officials so far.

