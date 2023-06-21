Donald Trump Jr. questions ‘sketchy’ details of Titanic submarine disappearance





Donald Trump Jr. has raised questions about the ongoing search-and-rescue mission for the missing Titanic submersible, saying all the details about the expedition were “insane and sketchy”.

“Literally all I’ve seen about this missing sub is insane, sketchy AF…nearly none of it makes sense. How long before we find other external factors making it even more???” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

The search for the submarine continues more than four days after the vessel, which takes passengers to the wreckage of the Titanic, lost contact with a chartered support vessel on Sunday morning. On Wednesday, the Coast Guard announced the search would expand “exponentially” as officials raced to find all five people aboard the submarine before its 96-hour oxygen supply ran out. There are currently five ships searching for the submersible with five more expected to join.

Details that Trump Jr. could have referred to include the size (what OceanGate calls “spacious”, but @alex_abads said otherwise on Twitter), the inability to escape the pod or even open the interior hatch (which left a lot of trouble online), the fact that the submersible works with a simple joystick, or the rumor that the Titan has already lost contact with its mothership.

Trump Jr. isn’t the only Republican to be skeptical of developments surrounding the submarine. On Tuesday, Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas said he heard “disturbing reports” that Coast Guard officials were blocking or delaying the deployment of a critical rescue vessel called the Magellan.

View of Donald Trump Jr, one of candidate Trump’s sons, as he speaks from the podium during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio on July 19, 2016. David Hume Kennerly/Getty

“If true, this is deeply concerning,” Crenshaw tweeted. “We should do everything in our power to help with this rescue effort and I have sent a formal request for the Magellan to be deployed as soon as possible.”

The submersible has also sparked a number of conspiracy theories, including one suggesting killer whales were involved in the ship’s disappearance and another that weather played a part. Both of these theories have been debunked.

The Titanic wreck lies in two parts about 12,500 feet below the surface in southeast Newfoundland, Canada, but even some of the most experienced divers can only swim a few hundred feet below the surface. surface. The current record for the deepest underwater rescue is 1,575 feet below the surface. That survivor, Roger Mallinson, 85, told Newsweek his only advice to those trapped was to make noise to attract rescuers.

Reports also emerged, following the vessel’s disappearance, that OceanGate Expeditions, the private company operating the missing submarine, had ignored warnings from industry experts and employees about the dangers of its operations.

Will Kohnen, chairman of the Marine Technology Society’s submarine committee, told NPR that the missing submarine “came as no surprise” to those who were familiar with OceanGate before this week’s mission.

“We have known about this project for some time and have concerns,” Kohnen said.

