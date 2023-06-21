Trump joined Bret Baier’s special report on Fox News. It was pathetic.





Donald Trump may currently be ahead of his GOP rivals in the polls, but I think he is shrinking. As his fickle and reactionary base grows restive and more radical and the law closes in around him, Trump has drawn his accomplishments around him like an aging matron clings to a scruffy shawl. It mimics the same old maniacal exaggerations and empty boasting, but if you listen closely you’ll hear the murmur of a deflating air bag.

Surprisingly, it is he who makes the holes.

To avoid legal danger and give himself a chance at the presidency in 2024, Trump has found a strange form of humility in admitting areas where he has no power, downplaying the achievements he used to put on. at the center of his CV, and (sometimes accidentally) facing major errors of judgement.

Fox News’ Monday interview with Bret Baier was a good example. The former president presented contradictory and tortured justifications for clinging to all those boxes of classified documents that did not belong to him. Legal analysts, including one at Fox News, pointed out that where the answers weren’t self-incriminating, they were inconsistent. They were also very sad.

Take his protest that the papers he possessed were not, in fact, important documents. It was just garbage, really: a huge amount of paper, he said, mixed with golf shirts, pants and even shoes.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has alleged and a taped recording appears to confirm that Trump also kept a classified document detailing military plans for a hypothetical invasion of Iran somewhere there. On behalf of the National Archives, I hope everything is clean. Pressed further, Trump eventually backtracked and even denied the existence of the Iranian document.

Trump is now also scrambling to revamp even genuine successes, like his Operation Warp Speed ​​Covid vaccine initiative, which helped distribute millions of vaccine doses before ultimately limping to the end, according to Politico. Now, however, an alarming number of his former/possibly base believe the Covid vaccine is a Bill Gates scheme to turn them into AI-generated groomers. (More seriously indeed, deadly polls show growing vaccine hesitancy, about all vaccines, among conservative voters.)

At a campaign stop in Iowa, a would-be caucus goer lamented that we lost people because you backed the jab. Trump refused to take full credit for the drug himself, giving the impression that he helped make way for a life-saving treatment on a challenge: Everyone wanted a vaccine at the time, and I was able to do something that no one else could have done.

On Tuesday night, in part two of Baier’s interview, Trump appears to have completely given up on this particular resume builder. Baier asked him why he no longer talked about the vaccine. Replied the former president, I really don’t want to talk about it because as a Republican it’s not a good thing to talk about, because for some reason it just isn’t.

There’s the quiet aloud part (which Trump excelled at) and then there’s all the quiet saying pathetically. And when Baier expressed confusion over Trump’s incuriosity (for whatever reason?), Trump somehow showed even less courage. Yeah, for some reason, he told the host. Because people love vaccines and people hate vaccines. But the conservatives are not and I understand both sides, by the way.

Trump’s tic of backtracking on what he was campaigning on obviously always has to do with his idea of ​​what people want to hear.

Trump's tic of backtracking on what he was campaigning on obviously always has to do with his idea of ​​what people want to hear. He's still campaigning, but it's hard to brag convincingly when you're undermining your own political agenda, like when he tried to portray Florida Governor (and his current rival) Ron DeSantis as being too tough to sign a bill limiting access to abortion after six weeks. Clearly, Trump is correct in his assessment and, in fact, too harsh is a rather mild description of the horrors that befell pregnant women in the wake of Dobbs. But when's the last time Trump thought a policy wasn't punitive enough?

To be fair, the 2024 campaign is still brewing and Trump has a penchant for the pivot. But right now, the public, self-narrated version of himself is beginning to look like the person many critics suspected had always been central to Trump’s being: a short man in a big, puffy suit. constantly his own ego while fearing the end of the masquerade is near. And maybe it finally is.

