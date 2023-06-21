Is Faiz Hameed Pak Army Chiefs the main obstacle in his battle against Imran Khan?





A month and a half after the earthquake event, more details are emerging about the May 9 mutiny in Pakistan, the aim of which was to overthrow army chief of staff Asim Munir and replace him with a military establishment. who would be loyal to the former Prime Minister. Imran Khan.

The project failed, but its aftershocks are still being felt as the network of the main conspirators has yet to be fully dismantled.

So what have General Munir and his team achieved so far, and what more is needed before the Pakistani military restores the balance that Khan has significantly disrupted?

India Narrative has authoritatively learned that at present more than 124 serving military officers including a corps commander, two major generals and others are under investigation and trial. These officers include the former Lahores Corps Commander, Lieutenant General (Retired) Salman Ghani, who is reportedly facing court-martial proceedings.

1/2 Disarming Imran Khan – Former Lahore Corps Commander Lt. Gen. (Ret'd) Salman Fayyaz Ghani faces a court-martial. He is accused of being a sympathizer of Imran Khan and his party

INDIA NARRATIVE (@india_narrative) May 31, 2023

General Ghani’s docking is important in unearthing the plot, which led angry mobs to ransack Jinnah House, the residence of corps commanders in Lahore on 9 May. The rioters also targeted the headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi as well as the cemetery of the martyrs. among other icons of military power and authority in Pakistan.

It has now emerged that some of the other bigwigs who were actively involved in the revolt include former Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General (Retired) Azhar Abbas. Besides two former heads of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Shuja Pasha, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Zaheerul Islam, are among the leaders who led the rebellion . Additionally, other prominent figures behind the plot include Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Khalid Maqbool, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Amjad Shoaib, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ali Quli Khan, and Major General (retired) Ijaz Awan.

Shuja Pasha admitted role of #ISIs in Mumbai attack: former CIA chief reveals in book

The Hindu (@the_hindu) February 23, 2016

Incidentally, as India Narrative reported earlier, 13 retired generals, including Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Khalid Maqbool, met with Pakistan Army Chief of Staff (COAS) last week. last, arguing that General Munir should show greater leniency towards the former prime minister. Khan.

At the headquarters meeting in Rawalpindi, General Munir warned the veterans to stop playing politics. Should retired generals wish to go the political route, they should stop behaving like veterans and relinquish the privileges granted to them by the military by virtue of their status as retired officers.

It now turns out that the kingpin behind the whole conspiracy was none other than the former head of the ISI, Lieutenant General (Retired) Faiz Hameed. Sources say dissent in the military is likely to persist unless General Hameed is summoned to court and punished.

Apparently, had the rebellion succeeded, when General Munir was away in Qatar, General Hameed would have been offered the post of DG ISI for the second time, or the presidency itself, the sources said.

Analysts say Khan’s overconfidence and the army’s loyalty to the command, regardless of the differences, ultimately saved the day in Pakistan.

