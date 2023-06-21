Politics
North Herts: How did MPs vote on Boris Johnson’s report?
ThroughCometcountry, Bim Afolami and Richard Fuller voted to endorse the report, while Stephen McPartland, Sir Oliver Heald and Nadine Dorries abstained.
A total of 354 MPs voted in favor of the report and seven voted against.
The report, written by the cross-party privileges committee, found that Johnson had “deliberately misled” the House about breaches of lockdown rules at 10 Downing Street.
MPs were voting on whether to approve the report, which recommended that Mr Johnson should not be entitled to a former member’s pass granting him continued access to Parliament.
Explaining his decision to vote to endorse the report and its recommendations, Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, said: “Last year when I resigned as Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party, I did because integrity matters in politics. – and it had become clear that Boris Johnson could not restore the integrity of the office of Prime Minister.
“Last week the Privileges Committee published its report on Boris Johnson. After studying it in detail – and reading your emails and messages in the days that followed – I have come to the conclusion that the report and its recommendations had to be approved, to allow the restoration of integrity in our politics to continue.”
Mr Afolami previously backed Mr Johnson when the then Prime Minister faced a confidence vote among Tory MPs in June 2022.
Cllr Sam Collins, who was Hitchin & Harpenden’s Liberal Democrat candidate in the last general election, said: “As usual, the Tory MP for Hitchin & Harpenden just followed the crowd of Tory MPs [118 Conservative MPs voted for the report, 225 abstained, and seven voted against].
“For once it was the right decision, but let’s not forget that Afolami gave Boris Johnson his ‘full backing’ just 12 months ago and long after it was very clear the holidays were coming. continued throughout the closures.”
READ MORE: North Herts pub reopens after 180k facelift
Sir Oliver Heald, the MP for North East Hertfordshire, confirmed to us that he supported the committee’s recommendations and explainedthat he “did not vote because no vote was expected, after the former Prime Minister ordered his supporters to abstain”.
He was, however, criticized by Cllr Alistair Willoughby, chairman of Labor’s North East Herts, who said: “Sir Oliver’s explanation is disappointing and lacking in substance.
“It is well known that there was the possibility of a vote. Part of the duty of an MP is to uphold truth and integrity.
“Many of his constituents have asked why he didn’t vote, but now we’re getting an answer, it’s belated and dismissive.”
We also asked Stephen McPartland, the MP for Stevenage, why he abstained from voting but received no response. Mr McPartland has continuously supported Mr Johnson throughout the party and last year suggested the people of Stevenage wanted him back as Prime Minister.
Kevin Bonavia, Labor parliamentary candidate for Stevenage, said: ‘It is very disappointing that our Tory MP has not voted to sanction Boris Johnson for lying about the partygate scandal and has not even explained why he didn’t.”
Nadine Dorries, the MP for Mid Beds, has yet to step down, after announcing she would step down with “immediate effect”.
On Thursday June 15, she told Talk TV that Tory MPs should vote against the report and “if they don’t, I don’t believe they are real Tories”.
However, Ms Dorries herself later abstained on the motion after Boris Johnson urged his allies to boycott the vote.
