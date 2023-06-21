Samuel Alito and the Donald Trump School of Self-Immolation





Alito had every right to sting ProPublica before it stings him. But in his case, standing before the story before it was published was a bit like a judge delivering a verdict after hearing the charges but before the trial had taken place. For one thing, his dense argument as a legal brief was difficult to follow because he lacked the connective tissue to explain what precisely the ProPublicas article accused him of. A billboard mounted on a flatbed truck saying ProPublica is mean to me and driven in a circle around the Supreme Court building would have been a more effective public relations ploy. Perhaps the dumbest thing about Alitos’ preemption was that it gave new publicity to the latest episode in a growing series about judges licking sugar off their daddies’ bellies.

Alitos’ apology making was William Scott caliber but with a modern, Trumpian twist. While Alito wasn’t as incoherent as Trump was during his recent credibility-destroying appearance on Fox, justice hasn’t done itself a favor even in a seemingly friendly forum. Like Trump, he doesn’t deny anything, he just waves his hands. To wit: The seat he took on the private jet would have been empty had he not claimed it, he wrote. Yes, there was wine at the retreat, but it didn’t cost $1,000. He spoke to his hedge fund benefactor only a few times, and never once, Alito told the Journal, as if that erased the responsibility to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. I’m half surprised that in his self defense he also didn’t plead that he didn’t steal towels from the lodge.

When ProPublica’s story Judge Samuel Alito took a luxury fishing vacation with a GOP billionaire who later had court cases landed Tuesday night after Alito’s appetizer, the capital’s appetite was hyper-stimulated for the main course. Alito did not report the trip to Alaska, in apparent violation of the law that requires Supreme Court justices to report most gifts. In addition, the billionaires’ hedge fund came before the Supreme Court at least 10 times after the trip, ProPublica reports, and the outlet asked several ethics cops to say that Alito should have recused himself from those business, but did not.

The Alitos ProPublica outburst is just its latest public relations mistake. In April, he gave an interview to his allies on the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal in which he resentfully complained about criticism in court. Were bombarded with it, says Alito. Day after day, he added, critics say of the court they are illegitimate. They engage in all kinds of unethical conduct. Instead of accepting or fighting criticism, Alito chooses to whine. He didn’t exactly call a press conference to say he’s not the dumbest member of the Supreme Court, but almost. He tells the Journal’s editorial page that ethical complaints to judges, like Clarence Thomas, undermine trust in government.

Savor that for a moment. The Supreme Court has, over the past 70 years, tossed out dozens of controversial rulings at first sight. Brown v. Board of Education. Bush versus Gore. United Citizens. Oberfelfell. Miranda. Roe v. Wade. Gideon. Times versus Sullivan. Bakke. Magnet. Each time, dumplings and rotten fruit rained on the court. Remember the 60s cry to impeach Earl Warren? These days, even the Vatican isn’t getting the bye that Alito seems to think the courts are right. Do you want to know what would really undermine trust in government? An environment in which no one dared say anything mean about the conduct of the Supremes because Samuel Alito could scream about it. Essentially, Alito wants to get away with something a mere federal employee could get arrested and probably fired for.

As someone who makes a living by shoving words on a page that governs the conduct of hundreds of millions of people, Alito should have had a better retort to the ProPublica article than his Journal pre-check. Is it a lack of intelligence or an emotional deficiency that pushes him to leave like this half-armed? In the same Journal where he complained that ethical complaints rather than ethical violations themselves undermined government, Alito asserted, I personally have a pretty good idea of ​​who is responsible for leaking a draft of Dobbs decision to POLITICO, but declined to name names because he lacked the required level of evidence. In his view, the leak was not just a leak, but part of an effort to prevent Dobbs’ project from becoming the court’s decision. [Ellipses in the original.] And that’s how he was used for those six weeks by outsiders in the campaign to try to intimidate the court.

Poor, poor, pitiful Sam. Report on the ethics of judges and, in his opinion, you are undermining the government. Report on how court decisions are shaped, and you try to bully him. Why, things have gotten so bad for judges, to see things the Alitos way, that a guy can’t accept a lavish vacation from people who do business with the court without being criticized for it . Such protests might be dumber than anything William Scott said or did.

