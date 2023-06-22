Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks tech and military ties during US visit

India and the United States are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), along with Australia and Japan.

However, differences persist between Washington and New Delhi over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. India did not condemn Russia and urged the two sides to resolve their differences through diplomacy. India remains dependent on its old friend Moscow for its defense needs and has sharply increased its imports of cheap Russian oil, frustrating the West.

Asked by the Wall Street Journal about US criticism of India for not taking a tougher stance against Russia over Ukraine, Mr Modi said: I don’t think this guy of perception is widespread in the United States.

One of the priorities will be the removal of regulatory constraints to doing business, especially in the field of technology. As the Biden administration seeks to block China from obtaining advanced chips and other technologies, the United States and India are working on ways to promote semiconductor manufacturing in India, officials say. aware of the details which asked not to be named since the discussions were private.

On Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there was no stronger partner than India when it comes to issues such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing , resilient supply chains, clean energy, semiconductors and climate change.

We know that India will be a strategic partner for decades to come, he told a press conference.

Mr Modis’ ambition for India to become a player in chipmaking seems much more believable today, after US imports of chips from the South Asian nation soared more than 38 times. in the first trimester.

Apple has tripled iPhone production in India over the past financial year as it seeks to reduce its dependence on Beijing, while memory maker Micron Technology, which is under investigation in China, is on about to receive government approval for $1 billion ($2.2 billion). semiconductor factory.

Mr. Musk said after his meeting with Mr. Modi that Tesla is likely to make a significant investment in India as soon as humanly possible.

India as a consumer of technology is now replaced by an India that is at the table, wanting to frame standards with like-minded nations for the future of technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a minister who often speaks on behalf of the governments tech policy team, told Bloomberg News in a recent interview.

Technological cooperation with the United States also spills over to defence. General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics are set to sign an agreement during Mr Modis’ visit to produce engines for Indian fighter jets. Both parties will have a flexible license agreement allowing technology transfer.

The US is pretty picky about who it shares military technology with, said Manjari Chatterjee Miller, senior fellow at the US-based Council on Foreign Relations. A deal to allow GE to produce jet engines in India will show how seriously the United States takes partnership.

American business and national leaders have praised India even as the government maintains sky-high import tariffs across a range of sectors. To bring more advanced manufacturing within its borders, India has combined import duties on smartphones with subsidies intended to entice assemblers such as Hon Hai Precision Industry and Wistron to locate locally.

It worked: Hon Hai is planning a $700 million factory for iPhone parts, and Samsung Electronics is also looking to ramp up production.

India presents a unique melting pot for tech successes there to be sure to succeed anywhere else in the world, Google India director Sanjay Gupta said at an industry event.

Although India has seen some success in smartphone assembly, helping Apple export more than $7 billion of its devices from the South Asian nation in the last fiscal year, many components are still imported from China. .

With India’s $10 billion push to manufacture chips just beginning, questions remain over whether the nation can provide the uninterrupted supply of electricity and water needed by the companies making the world’s largest chips. more advanced, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

