Politics
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks tech and military ties during US visit
India and the United States are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), along with Australia and Japan.
However, differences persist between Washington and New Delhi over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. India did not condemn Russia and urged the two sides to resolve their differences through diplomacy. India remains dependent on its old friend Moscow for its defense needs and has sharply increased its imports of cheap Russian oil, frustrating the West.
Asked by the Wall Street Journal about US criticism of India for not taking a tougher stance against Russia over Ukraine, Mr Modi said: I don’t think this guy of perception is widespread in the United States.
One of the priorities will be the removal of regulatory constraints to doing business, especially in the field of technology. As the Biden administration seeks to block China from obtaining advanced chips and other technologies, the United States and India are working on ways to promote semiconductor manufacturing in India, officials say. aware of the details which asked not to be named since the discussions were private.
On Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there was no stronger partner than India when it comes to issues such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing , resilient supply chains, clean energy, semiconductors and climate change.
We know that India will be a strategic partner for decades to come, he told a press conference.
Mr Modis’ ambition for India to become a player in chipmaking seems much more believable today, after US imports of chips from the South Asian nation soared more than 38 times. in the first trimester.
Apple has tripled iPhone production in India over the past financial year as it seeks to reduce its dependence on Beijing, while memory maker Micron Technology, which is under investigation in China, is on about to receive government approval for $1 billion ($2.2 billion). semiconductor factory.
Mr. Musk said after his meeting with Mr. Modi that Tesla is likely to make a significant investment in India as soon as humanly possible.
India as a consumer of technology is now replaced by an India that is at the table, wanting to frame standards with like-minded nations for the future of technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a minister who often speaks on behalf of the governments tech policy team, told Bloomberg News in a recent interview.
Technological cooperation with the United States also spills over to defence. General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics are set to sign an agreement during Mr Modis’ visit to produce engines for Indian fighter jets. Both parties will have a flexible license agreement allowing technology transfer.
The US is pretty picky about who it shares military technology with, said Manjari Chatterjee Miller, senior fellow at the US-based Council on Foreign Relations. A deal to allow GE to produce jet engines in India will show how seriously the United States takes partnership.
American business and national leaders have praised India even as the government maintains sky-high import tariffs across a range of sectors. To bring more advanced manufacturing within its borders, India has combined import duties on smartphones with subsidies intended to entice assemblers such as Hon Hai Precision Industry and Wistron to locate locally.
It worked: Hon Hai is planning a $700 million factory for iPhone parts, and Samsung Electronics is also looking to ramp up production.
India presents a unique melting pot for tech successes there to be sure to succeed anywhere else in the world, Google India director Sanjay Gupta said at an industry event.
Although India has seen some success in smartphone assembly, helping Apple export more than $7 billion of its devices from the South Asian nation in the last fiscal year, many components are still imported from China. .
With India’s $10 billion push to manufacture chips just beginning, questions remain over whether the nation can provide the uninterrupted supply of electricity and water needed by the companies making the world’s largest chips. more advanced, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
Bloomberg and Reuters
|
Sources
2/ https://www.afr.com/world/asia/modi-seeks-tech-military-ties-in-us-state-visit-20230621-p5dibm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks tech and military ties during US visit
- NBC Sports Washington becomes Monumental Sports Network
- WI vs IND: It’s time we started rewarding players who do well in first-class cricket, says Sanjay Manjrekar
- Google Nest camera goes offline randomly in Europe
- Trump called out Alyssa Farah Griffin on Fox. Hear how he responded
- Dead migrants in fishing nets and graveyards under pressure in Tunisia – BBC Newsnight
- 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar
- Samuel Alito and the Donald Trump School of Self-Immolation
- Hollywood movie scene takes over part of downtown El Reno
- Rose Named Semifinalist for The Bowerman Award – LSU
- Nordstrom Rack Currently Has Bestselling Dresses Under $50 – E! On line
- Qatar Stock Exchange Deploys Trading Platform Powered by LSEG