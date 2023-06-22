Imran Khan: The plot against me





Pakistan is used to political turmoil. No prime minister in its independent history has completed a full term in office; some of its most popular leaders were assassinated or executed. Nevertheless, the events of the past month have been extraordinary.

On May 9, in response to the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges, thousands of protesters stormed buildings belonging to the country’s all-powerful military and set fire to the headquarters of the army. More than 40 people died in the clashes with the army and the police, and around 10,000 leaders and supporters of the Khans party, Pakistan Movement for Justice (PTI), were arrested. The country was on the verge of anarchy.

No question of backing down, even if it means sacrificing my life

It’s a reign of terror right now. This is something unprecedented in our history happening, says Khan, speaking to me via Zoom from his home in Lahores Zaman Park. There has been a complete dismantling of the democratic structure in Pakistan. It’s not only that many of my supporters are thrown in jail, but the media is also totally muzzled.

Our connection is somewhat uneven thanks to a cyclone sweeping through Pakistan’s west coast, but Khan, dressed in navy blue salwar kameez and holding an Islamic rosary beads known as a subhah, remains calm and assertive throughout.

Until the chaos of recent months, Khan, 70, who was deposed as prime minister in April last year, was expected to triumph in the October general election. He has now entered a ruthless new phase in his fight against the Pakistani establishment, military and intelligence services who fear that, if re-elected, he will try to erode their power and try to imprison his own enemies.

Relations between Khan and the establishment were once rosy. As a former cricket captain who led the Pakistani team to their only World Cup victory in 1992, he was a national hero. Soon after, he had a spiritual awakening. The sports idol once infamous for his playboy antics (one visitor described the bedroom of high expectations in his opulent Knightsbridge home) has become a devout Muslim. In 1996, he founded the PTI and began campaigning under the slogan justice, humanity and autonomy.

Despite Khan’s fame and popularity, the PTI spent 18 years floundering in the polls and only won one seat in the 2002 election. It wasn’t until 2018 that it finally reached the pinnacle of Pakistani politics, thanks in large part to growing public frustration with the two ruling families that have dominated Pakistani politics since independence in 1947: the Bhuttos and the Sharifs.

The Pakistani establishment backed Khan and helped engineer a narrow victory in a PTI-led coalition. But relations quickly deteriorated and there was a public falling out in late 2021 when he opposed the military’s proposal to appoint a new intelligence chief. He was eventually ousted in a vote of no confidence, which saw Shehbaz Sharif named interim prime minister.

When I entered politics 27 years ago, I knew I would stand up against the mafias, says Khan. I’ll go all the way, no matter what, you know. No question of backing down. I will stay, even if I am the last person left. I will stand up against this fascism because they are trying to destroy our freedom. I cannot accept this even if I have to sacrifice my life.

He may not be exaggerating. In November, he narrowly survived an assassination attempt when he was shot four times in the legs while campaigning in Wazirabad. He believes Sharif was behind the attack, along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official. He also claims to have uncovered two other plots.

I had the whole weight of the country’s establishment against me. They did everything from legal threats to the first assassination attempt and then the second assassination attempt. I feel very lucky to be alive, says Khan. There was a third one too, but I just caught wind of it in time. The establishment completely dismantled the constitution of Pakistan to try to prevent me from returning to power.

More than 160 criminal charges have been filed against Khan to banish him from politics, including allegations of corruption, terrorism and blasphemy. Courts repeatedly released him on bail citing lack of evidence or illegal filing of records before authorities finally appeared to lose patience and had him beaten and arrested on May 9.

The main allegation is that while in power, Khan and his third wife, the Sufi Muslim mystic Bushra Bibi, received land worth millions of pounds in bribes from Malik Riaz, a property tycoon and one of Pakistan’s richest men, after the couple used state funds to pay fines against Riaz. Khan denied the charges in their entirety and said the matter was politically motivated.

Why doesn’t Khan, who would be a multi-millionaire, quit politics, run away and go into exile, like many Pakistani leaders before him? After all, despite his anti-Western rhetoric, he speaks warmly of his time in Britain where, between 1972 and 1975, he studied philosophy, politics and economics at Keble College, Oxford. His two sons, Sulaiman Isa, 26, and Kasim, 24, from his first marriage to Jemima Goldsmith, are also believed to still be living in the UK.

I started my whole movement 27 years ago because I was inspired by my time in England as a teenager, where I saw the rule of law firsthand and it struck me to realize that’s why countries are prosperous, he says. But in Pakistan, we have two ruling parties that had traditionally denounced each other’s corruption and then came together to form a government. People are fed up with their corruption and instead they trust me.

Khan’s critics say he has gone power mad and his vendetta against the establishment is personal and not for the benefit of Pakistan. But he is adamant that only he can rid the country of corruption and lift its citizens out of the worst economic crisis in its history. Inflation is at a record 38% and last-minute talks between Sharif and the International Monetary Fund for a default bailout remain inconclusive.

Khan denies orchestrating the violence in recent months. He points to the fact that there were no violent protests after the assassination attempt in Wazirabad or a previous attempt by police to storm his Lahore residence and that he was in incommunicado custody when the Mays protests broke out.

The authorities’ response was, according to Khan, the most draconian crackdown in Pakistan’s history. Of the 10,000 PTI members and supporters who have been imprisoned, many have since been tortured and blackmailed. Workers have been crammed into overcrowded prisons and are being held without food or access to sanitation, he claims. Prison torture is practiced against my followers. Two of our most prominent officials were taken out of their cells into a special room and tortured. There are terrible stories emerging of women being abused and truly humiliated.

Khan was released on May 10 after Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled there were no legal grounds for his detention, but he believes he is on probation. Last week he secured bail in 28 cases in two days and the Pakistani judiciary is under increasing pressure to jail him.

Well, right now it’s all about weathering the storm. Everyone who is not in prison is hiding or going into exile, he says. I think the ongoing massive crackdown serves to prepare the ground for arresting me again. I expect to be arrested in the next, maybe, ten days or two weeks.

I was inspired by my time in England as a teenager, where I saw the rule of law first hand

Khan still enjoys phenomenal public support. A poll conducted by Republic Policy, an Islamabad-based think tank, from May 10-15 found he had a 70% approval rating; Mr. Sharif is at 18%. Yet the scale of the crackdown in recent months means the Pakistani public is unlikely to come out in droves to support him again.

He recognizes that his party is in tatters. He is unable to communicate with his closest associates. Its former defense minister, finance minister, human rights minister and information minister have all left the party. Dozens of other federal and state officials have resigned. Two former PTI officials, Murad Raas and Hashim Dogar, created a new party called the Democrats and former PTI General Secretary Jahangir Tareen founded the Pakistan Stability party. Both have the support of the establishment.

It seems logistically impossible for the PTI to stand in the fall elections, although Khan plans to do so, even on his own, in the unlikely event that he remains a free man. Anyway, he remains convinced that he will not leave politics or Pakistan. He admits the previous year was the hardest of my life, but says it’s about biding his time. that he cannot be silenced forever.

Some of my first life lessons were learned on the cricket pitch, he says. You learn to take the pressure, that’s number one, and the ups and downs, the dynamic of defeat. You learn to get up again.

