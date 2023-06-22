Jan 6 rioter who electrocuted Michael Fanone shouts ‘Trump won’ after being sentenced to 12 years





WASHINGTON A Donald Trump supporter who rammed a stun gun into the neck of a Washington police officer who was abducted by mobs during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has shouted ‘Trump won’ after he was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, several people in the courtroom said.

Daniel “DJ” Rodriguez, a Californian who traveled to Washington with other Trump supporters who belonged to a Telegram group called the “PATRIOTS 45 MAGA Gang”, pleaded guilty in February to criminal conspiracy, obstruction of process official, falsifying documents or legal proceedings and inflicting bodily harm on officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

“There will be blood,” Rodriguez wrote in a “MAGA Gang” Telegram conversation on the night of Jan. 5, 2021, just hours before attending Trump’s rally at the Ellipse near the White House. “Welcome to the revolution.

On January 6, after joining the fight in the lower west tunnel of the Capitol where some of the most violent scenes of the day took place, Rodriguez attacked officer Michael Fanone, later bragging about his actions in the Telegram chat. .

Omg I did so many f—ing s— [right now] and fled, he wrote to other members of the Patriots 45 MAGA gang. Tazzed the f— out of the blue.

Daniel Rodriguez, wearing a red MAGA hat, at the Trump rally at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021, before shoving an electroshock weapon into the neck of Washington Police Officer Mike Fanone. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed the 151-month sentence on Rodriguez, saying he was a one-man army of hate attacking police officers and destroying property on January 6. Rodriguez was responsible for his own behavior even though Trump made “irresponsible and knowingly false claims that the election was stolen,” she said.

Fanone, Jackson said, was “protecting the very essence of democracy,” and Rodriguez was “one of the most serious offenders” on January 6. rhetoric immediately after Trump lost the 2020 election. Jackson said there was no indication that Rodriguez suffered from mental or cognitive impairment, referring to him as “a man of average intelligence.”

Before his sentencing, Rodriguez spoke for about 20 minutes in a rambling speech, saying he really thought a civil war was about to start and that he believed the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers had formed because the police retreated across the country. He acknowledged his actions against Fanone but stopped short of apologizing.

“Life has always seemed unfair to me,” Rodriguez said, speaking of inequality in the country before calling himself an “American supremacist.” If he was allowed to return home, Rodriguez said, he would go back to “driving a forklift with my GED and living with my mom,” saying he posed no future threat.

Fanone, speaking after Rodriguez’s subsequent outburst, said: “It is clear from the defendants’ own behavior that there is no remorse, at least for the people I have been in contact with. contact on January 6 and who are criminally charged.”

Fanone said Rodriguez’s “half-hearted attempt to apologize for his conduct” and subsequent outburst showed that harsh sentences were “the best assurance we have that it won’t happen again.”

“These are Americans engaging in seditious activities,” Fanone said. “I believe they were traitors, and they should be condemned accordingly. We must stop treating these people as anything other than combatants who are enemies of our democracy.”

Prior to Rodriguez’s sentencing, Fanone called Rodriguez’s life story “pathetic” and said he himself had lost his career, his friends and his faith in the criminal justice system because of this. that he had experienced that day.

“I don’t give a damn about Daniel Rodriguez. He ceased to exist for me as a person a long time ago,” Fanone said. “Any compassion or empathy I felt toward those who besieged our Capitol, whose actions I felt were at least partly influenced by their leader, Donald Trump, and his lies, has been eroded by the attacks directed against me and my family by Donald Trump supporters and the right-wing media.”

Fanone, referring to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s ongoing investigation into Trump’s actions through Jan. 6, called on the Justice Department to pursue indictments against Trump and anyone else responsible.” regardless of their wealth or current political position” and to prove the mantra that no one is above the law.

“Your honor, we must all join in the fight against Donald Trump and the destructive and divisive movement he came to represent,” Fanone said. “We must offer him no refuge and his enablers, whether in business, in politics and in the media, give no quarter. In the struggle to preserve our Republic, there can be no bystanders. “

Federal prosecutors wanted Rodriguez to serve 14 years in federal prison, an upward deviation from his sentencing guidelines, which suggested a sentence of about eight to 10 years for committing an act of terrorism. Rodriguez’s flagrant conduct showed a clear intent to prevent Congress from certifying the election results and was calculated to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power for the first time in the nations’ history, argued the prosecutors, who called his efforts a quintessential example of an intent to influence government conduct through intimidation or coercion.

Rodriguez’s federal public defenders say Trump’s inflammatory lies about the election have created a frenzy of anger and uncertainty and that Rodriguez’s unwavering belief in the former president’s words … has driven him to lose all sense of right and wrong. Rodriguez deeply respected and idolized Trump, whom he considered the father he wished he had had, they wrote, saying that Rodriguez thought Trump was someone to admire: a multimillionaire who graduated from Wharton Business School, with his name massively displayed in gold on buildings across the United States.

Forrest Rogers, an American living in Germany on January 6, first revealed that Rodriguez electrocuted Fanone after looking into a stop-motion online video as part of his work for Deep State Dogs, one online sedition hunter groups that arose. on the heels of Jan. 6 to identify Capitol rioters. After Rogers tweeted a video of the incident, Rodriguez was identified by activists who knew the man in the MAGA hat at a protest scene in Beverly Hills, California.

Rodriguez was later identified in a February 2021 HuffPost article, and the FBI arrested him the following month. In an FBI interview, Rodriguez called himself a “f—ing piece of s–t” and said he was “not smart”. commentators like Steven Crowder, Mark Dice and the “Hodgetwins” brother duo. Rodriguez, who believed Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election, told the FBI that Trump “called” us in Washington on Jan. 6 and felt a duty to respond to the commander-in-chief.

Are we all so dumb that we thought we were going to do this and save the country and everything would be fine afterwards?” Rodriguez said in his FBI interview. “We really thought that. It’s so stupid, huh?

Daniel Rodriguez inside the Capitol on January 6. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

More than 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and nearly 600 have pleaded guilty. Of the roughly 524 defendants who have been convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, about 310 received sentences ranging from a few days to nearly two decades in prison. The sentences continue almost on a daily basis: Washington chiropractor David Walls-Kaufman was sentenced to 60 days after he admitted to “fighting” with officers inside the Capitol on January 6, including an officer who s committed suicide nine days later.

The longest sentence for a Jan. 6 defendant to date, 18 years in federal prison, was imposed on Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in November. Federal prosecutors had requested a 25-year federal prison sentence.

Two other defendants on January 6 who assaulted Fanone received significant sentences. Kyle Young, a Jan. 6 rioter who was accompanied by his teenage son when he handed Rodriguez the electroshock weapon used to attack Fanone, which Young seized during the attack, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. federal prison in September. Albuquerque Head a Jan. 6 rioter who shouted “I got one!” when he grabbed Fanone and dragged him into the crowd was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison in October.

Adding to his violence against Fanone, Rodriguez entered an office inside the Capitol through a broken window and urged the crowd forward. Using a pole, Rodriguez smashed a window in Sen. Jim Risch’s “hidden” private office, R-Idaho. Months after his arrest, Rodriguez has been charged with two co-defendants: Ed Badalian, who was convicted of three counts in April, and a man known to online sleuths as #SwedishScarf, who has been identified by the FBI but who prosecutors said fled the country.

