Blinken traveled to China. Then Biden called Xi a dictator. And now? : NPR

Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to China was considered a success by government officials. In such a complicated relationship, what does it look like? We ask the man who should know. Who is he? Nicholas Burns is the United States Ambassador to China, having been confirmed by the Senate in December 2021. As an academic and diplomat, Burns served in various positions in the US government for nearly 30 years.

This includes working as a foreign service officer; work for the National Security Council; and being a U.S. Ambassador to NATO, to name a few. What is the problem ? Burns’ responsibilities include navigating and monitoring the intricacies of the China-US relationship, and his unique position offers a glimpse into his future.

. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images What are people saying? Here’s what Biden said Tuesday night: China is experiencing real economic difficulties. And the reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know he was there. No, I’m serious. This is what is very embarrassing for dictators, when they did not know what had happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. It was taken to Alaska and then to the United States. And he didn’t know it. Unsurprisingly, China was furious. Here is how Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning responded: as reported by Associated Press: [President Biden’s remarks] completely against the facts and seriously violating diplomatic protocol, and seriously undermining China’s political dignity… This is a blatant political provocation.

. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Here’s what Burns told NPR about Blinken’s recent visit, in an interview recorded before Biden’s comments came to light: In any complicated relationship, and this is a very complicated and often quite difficult relationship between the United States and China, you have to have continuity. You must have open channels. You must have high level communication. And so the secretary spent two days here, 10 hours of conversations with the Chinese foreign minister, with director Wang Yi, and then a very important meeting with President Xi Jinping. Secretary Blinken was able to raise all the issues on which we have disagreements with China, such as Taiwan and China’s support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. But he was also able to talk about issues where we need to cooperate, [like] climate change being the most important because we are the two biggest carbon emitters in the world. I think Secretary Blinken has managed to give it some stability, and that’s what we’re going to take forward. Want to hear the full Nicholas Burns interview? Click the play button at the top of this article. And that’s Burns on where things go from here: We are the two strongest economies in the world and the two strongest true military powers in the world. We really are the only real countries with full global reach, if you think about how we act in the world and how much influence we have in the world. We are therefore strategic rivals. I think it’s part of the relationship. We have to recognize it. And our job is to make sure that as we run this competition in many ways, [when] we talk about technology, economics, human rights, strategy [issues], we do it responsibly. We are careful to stay away from any conflict. And President Biden talks about it a lot. He says, “We don’t want a new cold war. We don’t want a conflict with China. But I think the way to do that is to maintain a position of strength in the Indo-Pacific, which we’ve done, and to be sure that when America stands up for human rights values, it’s is a strength in the relationship. So what now? The White House did not respond to NPR’s requests to comment on the president’s labeling of his Chinese counterpart. Analysts fear that one word could again derail Blinken’s intense diplomacy.

Burns says this is a higher level of coordination and openness that is “really fundamental to producing a more functional and stable relationship between the United States and China.”

Following Blinken’s visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was invited to Washington. If things go well, he should come in the next few months.

Burns told NPR that other U.S. cabinet officials will visit China in the coming months. Again, assuming Beijing doesn’t change its mind in light of Biden’s remark about Xi. Learn more:

