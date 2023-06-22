Senior US diplomat encourages Turkish counterpart to back Swedish NATO bid





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken encouraged Ankara to support Sweden in its NATO bid during a meeting with Turkey’s new Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday, a State Department spokesman said. . Turkey has opposed Sweden’s offer to join the Western military alliance, citing security concerns, but bloc members have expressed hope that it will join in time for a mid-term summit. -July in Vilnius. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. In a meeting with Fidan on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Summit in London, Blinken stressed the importance of NATO unity at a critical time, spokesman Matthew Miller said. (Blinken) also … encouraged Turkey’s support for Sweden to join the NATO Alliance now, he said. Blinken praised Ankara’s support for Kyiv and its work on the grain deal, which allows Ukrainian exports from Black Sea ports, the spokesperson said. Last month, Blinken urged Turkey to immediately finalize Sweden’s membership in the bloc. Sweden and Finland both reversed decades of military non-alignment last year and applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland joined NATO in April but Turkey continues to block Sweden’s membership. Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he should not expect a green light from Ankara at the summit unless it prevents anti-Turkish protests in Stockholm. Turkey says Sweden harbors members of militant groups it considers terrorists. Sweden recently introduced a new law to make it harder to fund or support terrorist groups. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday that Turkey’s parliament should start ratifying Sweden’s bid because Stockholm has now fulfilled its obligations under an agreement with Ankara. Blinken and Fidan were in London to attend the Ukraine conference where the allies were to pledge billions of dollars in economic aid and reconstruction. Fidan said he was there to demonstrate Turkey’s support for Ukraine. Learn more: A Turk tried in Sweden for financing terrorism A Russian attack on Sweden cannot be ruled out (Swedish parliamentary report) France: Turkey and Hungary must ratify Sweden’s NATO membership before July summit

