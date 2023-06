Inquiry into House of Lords membership following Boris Johnson’s peerages | Politics | News

Memberships and roles in the House of Lords are to be investigated following the controversy surrounding Boris Johnson’s resignation peerages. MPs on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will launch the investigation, it has been confirmed. William Wragg, who chairs the committee, will examine whether the current nomination system produces an efficient and trustworthy chamber and whether the rules governing this process could be improved. The Tory MP for Hazel Grove took aim at the former Prime Minister in a scathing speech to the House of Commons in April last year when he said he could not come to terms with ‘the Prime Minister’s continued leadership of our country and the Conservative Party”. Mr Johnson’s full list of honors was released shortly before his June 9 resignation, sparking a political row with Mr Sunak when MPs Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams were omitted. READ MORE: ‘Rishi talks nonsense!’ Boris Johnson hits back at PM over peerage claims

Mr Wragg said: Debates about sweeping reform of the second chamber have been going on for decades, but this inquiry aims to examine the immediate issues, which cannot wait for such reform, before they are addressed. Among the seven nominees for the long-awaited list were Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and Charlotte Owen, a former adviser to Mr Johnson. In recent days, Tory politician Shaun Bailey has also been called on to refuse his peerage after a video of a mid-lockdown party emerged at Conservative campaign headquarters. The powers of the House of Lords Appointments Committee (Holac), as well as the size and role of the second chamber, will be among the issues examined by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee inquiry. The cross-party committee will consider whether the current appointments system produces an effective and trustworthy upper house, with MPs also considering the relationship between the Lords and Commons. The expansion of the second chamber has sparked longstanding concerns, with Labor pledging to abolish the Lords if they win power in the next election.

Wragg said: The House of Lords plays an important constitutional role in Britain’s political system, but there have long been concerns about its size, composition and the appointment process. Previous parliamentary committee inquiries have concluded with clear recommendations to reduce the size of the chamber and reform the appointments process to maintain confidence in the Lords. The government has pledged to review the issue, but five years later we have seen no sign of reform and a large number of new members continue to be appointed.”

The committee will consider the possibility of reforms to the appointment system and whether any changes are needed to the role and powers of Holac. MPs will also ask whether the size of the Lords should be reduced and whether a term limit might be needed for membership, as well as what expectations should be placed on peers regarding participation. It comes amid concerns over the attendance record of some recently appointed peers.

